×
Create
Notifications

“It would be an upset if he’s not” - Mike Florio thinks Kenny Pickett is primed to start in Week 1 for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett. Source: NJ.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett. Source: NJ.com
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 12:24 AM IST
News

Kenny Pickett is set to become the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers when Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season starts, according to Mike Florio.

On a recent edition of the NBC Sports show Pro Football Talk, Florio said it would be a surprise if the quarterback doesn't start under center for the Steelers to start the 2022 season.

“Something we said in recent years and it was underscored when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. If the Steelers don't get their act together, they are going to be left in the dust in the AFC North. With Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson left in the dust. So, look, we don't know what Pickett’s gonna be. But all due respect, they're in better shape with Kenny Pickett moving forward than any of the other options that they had on the roster. Period. It's just a fact."
youtube-cover

Florio concluded his point by saying that the Steelers wouldn't draft the quarterback if they didn't feel he was ready to start Week 1.

"They wouldn't have drafted Kenny Pickett if they didn't think that he was ready to step right in and start from day one. And I think it would be an upset if he's not the week 1 starter.”
One week ago…KP8 ➡️ @steelers #H2P https://t.co/3VsOjjyVL6

The quarterback was drafted in the first round by the Steelers in this year’s NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. In the 2021 season, the senior signal-caller was fourth in all of college football with 42 touchdown passes and sixth with 4,319 passing yards.

youtube-cover

He was both the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the Player of the Year that season. The quarterback was also third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2021.

Kenny Pickett and other quarterbacks on the Steelers roster

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

With the addition of their first-round pick, Pittsburgh have four quarterbacks on their roster. They signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for a two-year, $14,285,000 contract this offseason.

Trubisky played last season with the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen’s backup. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the team that drafted him second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft: the Chicago Bears.

"It's an unbelievable feeling."@kennypickett10 talks with @missi_matthews about coming back to Pittsburgh & much more. https://t.co/hyzQ5NBLnK

The Steelers have quarterback Mason Rudolph, who has started 10 games in his three seasons with the team. He has thrown for 2,366 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in his time with Pittsburgh. Lastly, the team drafted Chris Oladukon in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of North Dakota State.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, it might come down to Trubisky and Pickett for the starting job for the Steelers and we’ll see who’ll be the next starting quarterback for the Steelers for the 2022 season.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Kenny Pickett start Week One for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Yes

No

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी