"Now, he’ll have to prove Hill right" - Mike Florio claims Tyreek Hill put unwanted pressure on Tua Tagovailoa by comparing him to Patrick Mahomes

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had undue pressure placed on him by teammate and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports. Florio commented that Hill had put unwelcome pressure on the Dolphins quarterback and that Tagovailoa would have to prove Hill right in the upcoming season:

“It’s far better for Tua to have actual or perceived “haters” doubting him. Then, he can try to prove them wrong. Now, he’ll have to prove Hill right. And if Tua doesn’t, a future episode of It Needed To Be Said will include Hill talking about how Miami’s next quarterback (whoever it may be) is more accurate than Mahomes, too.”

On the first episode of his new podcast titled It Needed To Be Said, Hill said that the Miami quarterback is accurate and has a heck of an arm and can throw the deep ball:

“I’ve had a chance to see Tua [Tagovailoa] throw the ball, to myself, but. . .. he’s that dude, bro. “Like, what a lot of people don’t know, like, I’m not just sitting just saying this because he’s my quarterback now. . .. like, I’m not trying to get more targets right now, but what I’m trying to say is Tua is that deal, bro. . . "

He continued:

"He has a heck of an arm, he’s accurate. He can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads, where people are like on Twitter like saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t go through his reads.’ Man, this dude is that dude.'”

Hill’s co-host of the podcast asked the wideout who has the strongest arm between the Dolphins quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hill responded, saying:

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day.”

Tua Tagovailoa's career with the Dolphins

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

The quarterback was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL out of the University of Alabama. He started nine games for the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL season, throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions with a completion percentage of 64.1 percent on 290 passing attempts.

Last season, Tagovailoa finished seventh in completion percentage at 67.8 percent while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In what is inarguably a make-it or break-it season, we’ll see if the 24-year-old quarterback can live up to the words of his new teammate and be a more accurate passer this upcoming season.

