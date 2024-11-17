"Focus on football or retire" - Cowboys fans blast Micah Parsons as LB challenges Jake Paul for boxing match

Micah Parsons raised plenty of eyebrows with his comments about a potential bout with Jake Paul. After the 28-year-old fought heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, the Dallas Cowboys defensive star took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a challenge for Paul.

Parsons wrote that he would go for eight rounds against Paul, the same they used for his fight against the youngest heavyweight champion of all time.

"Eff that !! Jake let’s go 8 rounds!!!! @jakepaul," Parsons wrote Friday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

This tweet rubbed plenty of people the wrong way, with some telling Micah Parsons that he needs to focus on what really matters.

"Focus on football or retire," one fan said.

"U wanna do everything but play football," another fan said.

"Bro were 3-7. Focus on the game you have in 2 days," another fan wrote.

Others accused Parsons of being distracted while reminding him that his season isn't going that well.

"brother win 8 games before you worry about 8 rounds," one fan wrote.

"Bruh yal didn't even score 8 points last game. chill," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys were dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles last week, losing 34-6 against their divisional rivals and worsening an already complicated season for the Cowboys.

Parsons hasn't had the best season, either, dealing with injuries and inconsistency for a Cowboys defense that looks nothing like the one they had with Dan Quinn as its coordinator. Several people are complaining about him and even offering him to a different team.

Skip Bayless says divisional rival should land Micah Parsons

Sports analyst and Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless predicted that Micah Parsons won't win the Defensive Player of the Year award, calling him 'hype' and 'smoke and mirrors.' Bayless went on to ask the Eagles to take Parsons.

"So, Eagles, you got everything else you need," Bayless said. "Why don't you just go ahead and put a little icing on your Super Bowl cake by making Micah the most overpaid defensive player in NFL history? Go ahead, you got him, you won him, take him! You can have Micah, and you can have his podcast, that he seems to take even more seriously than he does football."

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys will face the rest of the season without Dak Prescott and with a shaky defense, the team will have a difficult time even aiming to reach the .500 mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.