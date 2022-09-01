WATCH: Footage emerges of Commanders' Brian Robinson on the ground after being shot by carjackers

Washington Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this week. Less than 48 hours after sustaining life-threatening injuries, he was seen back at the team facility in Virginia.

Robinson had a cast over his right leg, which was shot twice. But he was full of cheerfulness as his teammates and coaches welcomed him with a big smile on their faces. He was kept on the team's 53-man roster but will require some time before he can return to the gridiron.

Recently obtained footage by TMZSports shows Robinson on the floor of the sidewalk after the shooting. He was surrounded by a small crowd while the paramedics provided first-aid to the rookie.

Robinson put in an impactful performance in the preseason, as he rushed 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown. The third-round pick emerged as the team's first-choice running back due to his consistency and strength in breaking tackles. He garnered 1,639 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns in his final season for the Crimson Tide. His timeline to return to the field is yet to be determined.

Commanders' preferred choice is Carson Wentz amid quarterback competition

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is entering a critical season in the upcoming campaign. He had a near MVP-level season in 2016 and is now on his third team in as many years in 2022. It's safe to say that few people have taken a hit on their reputation quite like Carson Wentz. The 29-year old is now competing for the starting job in Washington.

Despite early struggles for Wentz in Washington training camp, head coach Ron Rivera is not concerned about the quarterback situation:

"It's a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice. Yeah, there's some inaccuracy. But it's nothing that we are overly concerned [about]."

John Keim @john_keim Ron Rivera on the overall practice and then on Carson Wentz and accuracy.

As the season draws closer, Wentz will have more confidence under his belt and be in sync with his targets. But it seems clear to everyone that if he doesn't perform this year, his days as a starting quarterback will be behind him. It's very much put-up or shut-up time for the Commanders quarterback.

We will see him on the field in two weeks' time.

