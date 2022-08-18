"NCAA is crumbling" - Football fans left stunned as administrators discuss potential move away from NCAA

The NCAA could be about to change forever. As we know, college football is huge and is the doorway for players to enter the NFL.

According to sources via ESPN, a zoom meeting was held on Monday with the board of managers that could have major implications down the road. While the talks were reportedly only for five minutes, the idea is to restructure the association and how it is goverened.

The idea is that the CFP, who only oversees the college football playoffs, would be the only body to run the organization. The board of managers talked about the possibility of college football being governed outside of the NCAA, with the CFP being the logical place for the college game to be run.

College football fans caught wind of this and have taken to social media to give their thoughts on it, with one fan saying that the association is crumbling.

"NCAA is crumbling"

Others chimed in as well on the idea of college football being governed outside of the NCAA.

jared @jaredismyname_ @PeteThamel @wojespn Yup, it’s happening. Soon the schools will just end up paying the players directly, which will make them employees. After that, they won’t even have to be students, and it’ll basically be minor league professional football that uses a school’s logo and facilities and name. @PeteThamel @wojespn Yup, it’s happening. Soon the schools will just end up paying the players directly, which will make them employees. After that, they won’t even have to be students, and it’ll basically be minor league professional football that uses a school’s logo and facilities and name.

Irv @irvin_dickerson @PeteThamel Uh oh. The rich is about to get richer @PeteThamel Uh oh. The rich is about to get richer

Auburn Blazer @AuburnBlazer



Their next step will be to cut out the non-FBS basketball members of D1



Then they’ll go after the “G5”



College sports is crumbling. @PeteThamel Trying to cut the NCAA out for $ reasons only.Their next step will be to cut out the non-FBS basketball members of D1Then they’ll go after the “G5”College sports is crumbling. @PeteThamel Trying to cut the NCAA out for $ reasons only.Their next step will be to cut out the non-FBS basketball members of D1Then they’ll go after the “G5”College sports is crumbling.

Katherine Fominykh @katfominykh Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

espn.com/college-footba… Sources: The presidents and chancellors who make up the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers held a brief discussion on Monday about major college football operating under a governance structure outside of the NCAA. More details here: Sources: The presidents and chancellors who make up the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers held a brief discussion on Monday about major college football operating under a governance structure outside of the NCAA. More details here:espn.com/college-footba… Unless we’re getting a strong players union, I don’t see how this doesn’t just benefit the rich. twitter.com/petethamel/sta… Unless we’re getting a strong players union, I don’t see how this doesn’t just benefit the rich. twitter.com/petethamel/sta…

Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

espn.com/college-footba… Sources: The presidents and chancellors who make up the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers held a brief discussion on Monday about major college football operating under a governance structure outside of the NCAA. More details here: Sources: The presidents and chancellors who make up the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers held a brief discussion on Monday about major college football operating under a governance structure outside of the NCAA. More details here:espn.com/college-footba… First step in an inevitable separation for CFB. twitter.com/petethamel/sta… First step in an inevitable separation for CFB. twitter.com/petethamel/sta…

Seth Joyner @sethjoyner Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

espn.com/college-footba… Sources: The presidents and chancellors who make up the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers held a brief discussion on Monday about major college football operating under a governance structure outside of the NCAA. More details here: Sources: The presidents and chancellors who make up the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers held a brief discussion on Monday about major college football operating under a governance structure outside of the NCAA. More details here:espn.com/college-footba… And so it begins!! This is gonna be interesting to watch. The NCAA may have done themselves in! twitter.com/PeteThamel/sta… And so it begins!! This is gonna be interesting to watch. The NCAA may have done themselves in! twitter.com/PeteThamel/sta…

What does this potential change mean for the NCAA?

In short, nothing good. From what has been posted online, the general consensus is that if the move does go through, it could mean that college players and teams could be exposed to a new world.

Some have said that this will lead to teams paying players like NFL players. This has led some to suggest that players will not even have to attend school anymore and that is where the system could end up.

Others have suggested that if this new governance is implemented, the bigger schools will only get bigger and it will also hinder the smaller schools.

It could shake up college football forever and many fans are unsure how they feel about it, with many thinking it is just a money and power ploy.

Either way, it has shaken college football up as we wait for the next piece of news to be released.

As mentioned above, the talks over it lasted all but five minutes. However, the fact that the conversation took place at all suggests that the board of managers are considering a change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12