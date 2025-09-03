"Football gods why do you hate us?" Jets fans panic as Alijah Vera-Tucker suffers major arm injury requiring surgery 

The New York Jets have encountered a major roadblock ahead of their 2025 NFL season opener. Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was announced as a team captain last week, might be out for a long time.According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 26-year-old suffered an arm injury that will require surgery. The player and the team are seeking a second opinion, though.Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKJets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a significant injury, as @DMRussini reported. It is an arm injury, he is getting a second opinion and Vera-Tucker might now need surgery, per sources.Fans rushed to the internet to share their disappointment about the news.&quot;Football gods why do you hate us?&quot; One fan wrote.Joey M @joey_mackkLINK@AdamSchefter @DMRussini Football gods why do you hate us?&quot;Jets got that Jets luck again…,&quot; another commented.Robbie Bangers @RobertSportsBetLINK@AdamSchefter @DMRussini Jets got that Jets luck again…More fans joined in with a similar reaction to Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury.&quot;The Jets are cursed probably even more cursed than the Chargers. At least the few Chargers fans have some semblance of hope with Herbert,&quot; a user said.Tom Fraudy @thesportspo11LINK@AdamSchefter @DMRussini The Jets are cursed probably even more cursed than the Chargers. At least the few Chargers fans have some semblance of hope with Herbert.One fan had the perfect GIF for the Jets' situation.Some were concerned about the franchise, while others criticized the player.&quot;Of course... This guy can never stay healthy, bro 😭,&quot; a fan wrote.The Gabaghoul 👻 @GabaghoulMediaLINK@AdamSchefter @DMRussini Of course... This guy can never stay healthy, bro 😭&quot;Oh man…do we have a capable back up?&quot; One user asked.Ken Van Leeuwen @kenwvanleeuwenLINK@AdamSchefter @DMRussini Oh man…do we have a capable back up?The Jets selected Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14 in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He played 16 games in his rookie season and made it to the PWFA All-Rookie team. However, he tore his triceps in his second season and suffered an Achilles injury in 2023, making only five and seven appearances, respectively. He played 15 games last year.New York exercised the fifth-year option on Vera-Tucker's contract in April 2024. The Jets' guard is entering his final season with the franchise, and this injury might jeopardize his extension.What's next for the Jets after Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury?Alijah Vera-Tucker was looking in great shape this offseason during practice camp. He was expected to anchor the O-line and play a major role in their run-oriented attack. The injury doesn't only hurt Vera-Tucker's paycheck but also weakens the Jets' offense.Josh Myers is expected to suit up as the team's center while Joe Tippmann takes the right guard spot. The Jets will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener on September 7 at MetLife Stadium.