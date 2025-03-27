Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has shared an emotional message on the death anniversary of her beloved mother. Kristin has a very active presence on her Instagram handle. She is known for sharing posts related to her personal life.

Ad

On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram handle, where Kristin has 1.2 million followers, she posted an adorable picture of her mother while remembering her on her 13th death anniversary. She posted the picture along with a caption, saying:

"13 years today without my mom. Forever missing you. Forever grateful that I had 18 years on this earth with you. And forever grateful to have been loved by you."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's Instagram story/@kristinjuszczyk

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin are currently in the offseason and made the best use of the opportunity to enjoy a vacation in Iceland. She shared a post on Tuesday, providing a glimpse of their vacation on her Instagram handle.

Ad

Ad

In the post, she shared several pictures with her husband, as well as some with her friends.

Kyle Juszczyk shares an emotional post as the FB returns to the 49ers

This month was pretty dramatic for Kyle Juszczyk. At the start of the month, on March 11, unfortunately, he was released by the 49ers. However, in a surprising turn of events, just a week later, on March 19, he astonishingly rejoined the team.

Ad

It was an emotional comeback, and Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, shared a post on her Instagram account to celebrate the fullback’s return to the team. She posted a reel recapping Juszczyk’s journey with the 49ers since he joined in 2017, recalling beautiful moments of celebration and joy.

The caption of her post says:

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years.

Ad

"It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful @49ers @juicecheck44"

Kyle Juszczyk has reportedly signed an $8 million contract with the 49ers for two years. He has been a part of the team for eight years now and will continue his journey with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.