Former Bears QB Rex Grossman foresees Caleb Williams breaking franchise record heading into year 2

The Chicago Bears current quarterback Caleb Williams recently got a massive rub from franchise legend Rex Grossman. The former center believes that Williams will break a franchise record during the upcoming NFL season.

In an exclusive interview with "Card Player," Grossman made some predictions about the Bears' 2025 season. The veteran was also asked about the team's QB1 and his ability to change the team's course.

“A lot of people can’t (succeed out of structure), so he’s got something a lot of people can’t do,” Grossman said. “I sure as hell couldn’t do it. I was pretty much stuck in the pocket and I had to. He’s kind of got to force himself to resist the urge of rolling out when he doesn’t need to, or taking unnecessary sacks. If you keep to schedule, meaning you keep your third downs manageable, it makes it a lot easier.”

Grossman then made a bold prediction about Williams stating that he will become the first Bears' QB to surpass 4000 yards and set a new franchise record:

"During our Super Bowl run, we were ahead in a lot of games and didn’t throw the ball a lot. That really wasn’t our identity. We were more play-action pass, run the ball and quick passes. I did have some big games but the priority of that season wasn’t to put up stats. Stats are great if you have the personnel and the play package to throw the ball a lot. I think they will have a balanced offense and he’ll be around 4,200 or 4,300 yards this year.” [H/T: Windy City Gridiron]

Rex Grossman talks about Caleb Williams loyalty towards the Chicago Bears

There were reports in the past stating that Caleb Williams initially wanted to get drafted by the Minnessota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft before he was selected by the Bears. Responding to the rumors in the same interview, Rex Grossman stated that anything that happned before the draft should be ignored. He also talked about the loyalty Caleb Williams has likely build with the Chicago side:

"You start to develop a bond with all the people behind-the-scenes and the fanbase. You get a house. Anything that happened before the draft should be ignored. I’m sure Caleb’s all-in now. I think that’s something he tried to do with his team before the draft but now, it’s a non-story. … I know everybody behind the scenes in Chicago is amazing, from the owner, to the equipment managers, to the training staff. It’s a beautiful facility so I’m sure he’s all bought in."

Last year, Caleb Williams started all 17 games for the Bears and broke several franchise records. He threw for 3541 yards, scored 20 TDs and had 6 interceptions. It'll be interesting to see if Grossman's prediction for the QB comes true in the upcoming season.

