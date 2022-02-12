Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer draws heat for comments on Joe Burrow

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer has received criticism for his comments regarding Joe Burrow. Blake Jewell, who covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated, fired a devastating shot at Palmer in response.
Jewell took to Twitter to post about Joe Burrow and former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer. He said the former LSU star has been with the organization for only two years and has already accomplished more than Palmer did in his seven years with the organization.
"Joe Burrow has done more for the Bengals in the last month than Carson Palmer did in 7 years," he wrote.
Jewell's comments were in reaction to Palmer's criticism of the current Bengals quarterback during his appearance on NBC's Brother from Another Show. Palmer doubts that Burrow will stay with the organization long term.
I think Joe’s gonna sit back after this game, win or lose and be like ‘man, am I gonna re-sign with this team?" Palmer said. "Are they willing to do what it takes to continuously build to get back to the next Super Bowl? Next year and the year after that and the year after that? How are they willing to structure salary cap wise to be able to afford me, but to also be able to afford Ja’Marr Chase when he comes up or Tee Higgins or maybe even re-do this offensive line?'”
The former LSU quarterback will take center stage in the Super Bowl against Matthew Stafford, with some thinking he will win the Super Bowl MVP.
Palmer's comments on Burrow weren't well-received by fans
Bengals and NFL fans have not taken too kindly to Palmer's comments regarding Burrow. Some have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
One user posted that Palmer's opinion means nothing after the quarterback quit on the Bengals during his time there.
Another fan responded, saying that no one in Cincinnati cares about the former quarterback anymore.
A user by the name of Lisa took a real shot at Palmer, calling him a quitter and a loser.
Another fan complained that Palmer has resorted to trashing the Bengals on live television and that no one cares.
The shots kept coming for Palmer. Another Twitter user provided another example of a more accomplished former Bengals quarterback in Andy Dalton.
One fan posted that Palmer should stop hating on the Bengals as it is not a good look.
The shots did not stop there. One fan claimed that the current Bengals quarterback wears the number nine better than Carson ever did.
Another user named Sarah took a hard shot at Palmer, saying he had no heart or drive to win as a quarterback.
One Twitter user stated that Palmer had the talent, but showed no leadership or commitment.
Palmer was again called a quitter by another user for throwing in the towel after he got paid.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It is quite clear that Palmer's comments concerning Joe Burrow have rubbed a lot of Bengals fans the wrong way. They were not shy in letting the former Bengals quarterback know about it.