Former Bengals star Chad Ochocinco believes Jerry Jones' Cowboys are spiraling into insanity

Jerry Jones is in search of the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and as of right now, there are a few candidates. The next coach will be tasked with the same issue head coaches have over the last two decades: breaking the championship drought in Dallas.

On Thursday night, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco gave his take on the "Nightcap" podcast.

"The funny thing about it is the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results," Ochocinco said. "The fans are understanding who the issue is, who the problem is. Nothing in Dallas is going to change until the fans take a stand."

Co-host Shannon Sharpe mentioned that Jerry Jones doesn't allow head coaches to bring in their staff. Instead, he chooses the coaches who will work under the head coach, which is another unordinary situation.

Jerry Jones may be the reason OC Brian Schottenheimer hasn't been named HC

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is said to be a top candidate for the head coaching role. The 51-year-old has been with the organization since 2022.

While many believed that Schottenheimer would have been hired by now, Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan reported that he heard Jerry Jones was the reason for the hiring delay. Broaddus added that Jones' sons, Jerry Jones Jr. and Stephen Jones, reportedly favor hiring Schottenheimer.

He then said he doesn't know how long the Jones family will remain at a stalemate.

"So, there's a little bit of a push from the sons, and Jerry is having some resentment about the potential hire. So, Jerry is going to have to do what he needs to do to maybe hold things off. I don't know how long he can hold off his sons on this one. We'll see."

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won or appeared in a NFC championship game since 1996, the longest drought in the NFL. Whether a new head coach changes that once again remains to be seen.

