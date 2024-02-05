Former Bills OC Ken Dorsey breaks silence on controversial split from Sean McDermott in Buffalo

Ken Dorsey was introduced as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. During his introduction press conference, he fielded questions about his new spot as well as his departure from the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills had a sluggish start to the 2023 NFL season and head coach Sean McDermott made the decision to fire Dorsey and made Joe Brady the interim offensive coordinator.

On his departure from the Buffalo Bills, Ken Dorsey said:

“The head coach decided to make a change and that’s something that I’ve turned the page on. I’m really excited to be here and more focused on this opportunity than what happened there."

According to Dorsey, he used the time he had between coordinator jobs to evaluate his career thus far and what he would want to do in his next job. Dorsey added:

“It gave me time to go back and look at, Here’s what we’re doing schematically, and how we’re utilizing our personnel, and really evaluate what we’re doing. There’s always things that maybe I’d do a little bit differently moving forward.”

Sean McDermott made the coaching change after Week 10 after the Bills posted a 5-5 record and had lost four of their last six games. The offensive coordinator will now try to bring a fresh set of eyes to the Browns offense, who made the playoffs despite starting quarterback Deshaun Watson's absence.

Ken Dorsey played QB for Browns during short NFL career

Ken Dorsey is still the winningest quarterback to have ever played for the University of Miami Hurricanes. He led the team to a National Championship in 2001 and won the Maxwell Award that same year. He posted a 38-2 record as the starting quarterback.

Despite his success with the Hurricanes, NFL scouts weren't impressed with his arm strength, which caused him to fall to the seventh round, where he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2003.

In 2006, the 49ers traded him to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Trent Dilfer. In 2009, he was released by the Browns and attempted a football career with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. In 2011, he officially retired from his playing days.

Ken Dorsey played in just 16 NFL games, starting 13 of those. He had 2,082 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions.