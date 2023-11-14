Was Josh Allen involved in Ken Dorsey's dismissal? Bills HC Sean McDermott addresses terrible form

Sean McDermott made a shocking decision on Tuesday. The Buffalo Bills head coach decided to relieve offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of his duties following the 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday, which left the team with a 5-5 record and outside the playoff picture.

Dorsey was a respectable member of McDermott's staff, but calls for his firing became consistent after the 2022 season and became even bigger during the Bills' slow start to the year. The offense moved the ball well but struggled to turn positive plays into points.

As a former quarterback coach for the team, there was an expectation about whether Josh Allen had anything to do with Dorsey's dismissal. However, McDermott made it clear that it was an individual decision and that his quarterback had nothing to do with the move:

"I speak with Josh daily, and at the end of the day, this decision was made by me and me alone."

Is Sean McDermott's job at risk? Could the Bills fire their head coach?

It's certainly a possibility because, at the end of the day, the head coach is the one making decisions about who his assistants are. And the Bills have their fair share of misses on coordinators during Sean McDermott's tenure.

He was the one responsible for promoting Ken Dorsey in 2022, and he was the one responsible for not firing him after the awful elimination during the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals. He's also the one responsible for the entire defense following Leslie Frazier's retirement after the loss in January.

McDermott has been the leader of the team since 2017, and it's clear how much progress there has been inside the franchise ever since he became the head coach. Notwithstanding the Josh Allen pick, he took the team for its first playoff appearance since 1999 during his first year and has led four straight appearances and three division titles ever since.

But it's also clear how the team has stalled and needs to rebuild some of its pieces. The owners might decide that the rebuild should include their head coach in order to compete against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals again.