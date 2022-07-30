Former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler lands a new job ahead of 2022 NFL season

Former Super Bowl champion Brock Osweiler will join ESPN as a college football analyst. The quarterback, who last played for the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 season, retired in 2019. He will now work with play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor to call games.

bill hofheimer @bhofheimer_espn @Taylor_McGregor.

bit.ly/3zBpBr3 Congrats and welcome to Brock Osweiler. The 7-year NFL QB and @ASUFootball alum is joining ESPN as a college football analyst this season. He'll be part of a great crew, joining @AnishESPN Congrats and welcome to Brock Osweiler. The 7-year NFL QB and @ASUFootball alum is joining ESPN as a college football analyst this season. He'll be part of a great crew, joining @AnishESPN & @Taylor_McGregor. bit.ly/3zBpBr3 https://t.co/eXWlHyMJUs

A seven-year veteran in the NFL, Osweiler rose to prominence thanks to his stellar college football record with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 31-year-old threw for over 5,000 yards in three seasons with Arizona State, recording 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

His standout year was the 2011 NCAA season, where he became the first Sun Devils quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards. He threw for 4,036 yards that season, a record for Arizona State.

Excited to start his new chapter as a college football analyst, he told ESPN:

“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday."

He added:

"I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter.”

Brock Osweiler was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50

After a standout college football career, Osweiler was drafted by the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. During his four-year stint in Denver, he mostly played as a backup to starting quarterback Peyton Manning.

The 2015 season saw him take over as the starting quarterback for the second half of the regular season after Manning was sidelined with an injury to his left foot. Osweiler played eight games that season, starting seven, and recorded 1,967 yards, 10 TDs, and six interceptions.

Manning returned in time for the postseason to re-claim his starting spot. Osweiler did not make a single appearance in the playoffs as Denver went on to lift the Super Bowl trophy.

The following season, the 31-year-old signed a four-year $72 million deal with the Houston Texans. In his only season as a starter in the NFL, the Arizona State alum started 14 of 15 games that season, leading the Texans to a 9-7 record.

However, he ended up setting an unwanted franchise record with 16 interceptions. He recorded 15 TDs that year. Osweiler was later benched in favor of Tom Savage.

He had stints with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 2019. He finished his NFL career with 7,418 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

The 31-year-old resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife and two daughters. He is known to be an avid golfer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far