3 NFL players who tanked after signing a massive contract 

When NFL players receive massive contracts, there's always a certain amount of risk involved for the team that gave it to them. Making a major financial commitment to a particular player directly impacts the entire future of a franchise because of the way it affects their ability to operate. In a sport with a hard salary cap, decisions about contracts are always critical to a team's overall success.

Committing to a massive contract for one player limits a franchise's ability to pay certain other players, resulting in the rest of the roster becoming a bit weaker. When a player who is making huge amounts of money produces at an elite level that correlates to his financial value, everything generally works out for the team that signed him as they are paying for the high level of production he's giving them.

While paying up for elite production is a concept that has proven successful many times throughout NFL history, it doesn't always work out that way. There are other instances where a team ends up regretting the financial burden of a particular player because they aren't giving them the relative output that they are paying for.

Sometimes, a player's production can be hindered by unfortunate circumstances, such as significant injuries, while other times, the player simply fails to live up to the expectations placed on them when they receive a massive contract. Here are three times an NFL player's overall production has completely tanked following the signing a major deal with their team.

#1 - Albert Haynesworth, one of the worst contract situations in NFL history

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth

Albert Haynesworth is one of the most notorious contract busts of all time. He was one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL during his run with the Tennessee Titans. He was even selected as a first-team All-Pro in each of his final two seasons with the team.

He signed a record-breaking seven-year contract with the Washington Commanders worth $100 million during the 2009 offseason, which went south almost immediately. He infamously had a conflict with the coaching staff and only appeared in 12 mediocre games before being let go after two years.

History of Sports @BeforeFamePics



Albert Haynesworth ( 10 years ago today: 2006Albert Haynesworth ( #Titans ) scraped his cleat across the head of Andre Gurode requiring him to have 30 stitches. 10 years ago today: 2006Albert Haynesworth (#Titans) scraped his cleat across the head of Andre Gurode requiring him to have 30 stitches. https://t.co/C9aoQjfokk

#2 - Brock Osweiler

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler

Brock Osweiler spent the first four years of his career as a back-up quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He finally got his chance to start during the 2015 NFL season and was relatively impressive after winning five of seven games and throwing ten touchdowns.

Going Deep @goingdeep 5 years ago today, Brock Osweiler became a meme 5 years ago today, Brock Osweiler became a meme https://t.co/stjvJ1fJGr

Despite a small sample size, the Houston Texans signed him to a massive four-year contract worth $72 million to be their starting quarterback. He lasted only 14 games and threw just 15 touchdowns with 16 interceptions before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

#3 - DeMarco Murray

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray

DeMarco Murray had a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2014 NFL season. He led the entire league with 2,261 total yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while being chosen as the Offensive Player of the Year. Despite having a huge year, the Cowboys let him walk during the offseason.

Murray signed a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $40 million during the 2015 offseason. He lasted just one season, rushing for 702 yards and six touchdowns before the Eagles moved on from him the following offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far