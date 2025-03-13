The Los Angeles Rams officially released wide receiver Cooper Kupp yesterday, and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly one of many teams interested in signing him. In a thin wide receiver market that has very little star power on the open market, Kupp is by far the hottest wide receiver who is currently a free agent.

Though they've been aggressive, signing five free agents thus far, it would be a surprise to see the Cowboys go after Kupp given they aren't big spenders in free agency.

Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth shut down the possibility of Kupp joining Dallas, stating Jones and the Cowboys won't pay the hefty price tag for Kupp. He said the following on Thursday's "Get Up":

“I would say that Cooper Kupp is going to go elsewhere. Cooper Kupp’s a free agent right now. Jerry Jones could use a receiver, and it will be a perfect fit down there to go opposite CeeDee Lamb and support Dak Prescott. I would love Cooper Kupp to go to the Dallas Cowboys.

"The Dallas Cowboys would probably love Cooper Kupp to go to Cowboys. But what you don't understand is it's free agency, and Jerry ain't going to pay nobody no money in free agency. He is going to draft them and then overpay them late when they become free agents of his own.”

It is true that the Cowboys are not big spenders in free agency. Since 2015, they have not signed a free agent for over $6 million per year. The last free agent that they did sign to an extension over $6 million APY, was Greg Hardy in 2015, when they signed him to a one-year $11.3 million deal.

The Dallas Cowboys have been aggressive but cheap in free agency

Jerry Jones during Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are known for being non-aggressive in free agency. They usually stick to their own and re-sign players that they draft. However, this off-season, (for Cowboys standards), they've been pretty aggressive. So far, they've signed five players in free agency and have acquired two via trade.

Interestingly enough, the Cowboys added a bunch of former first-round picks in Kenneth Murray, Kaiir Elam, Solomon Thomas, and Payton Turner.

Perhaps Jones and the Cowboys approached this off-season with a non-conventional strategy of going after guys with a lot of upside who may have not been able to unlock their true potential elsewhere.

Still, even with all of the moves they've made, not a single signing of theirs signed a contract for more than $6 million per year.

