Former Browns coach reveals true feelings on Brian Schottenheimer's ability to elevate Cowboys’ offense

Brian Schottenheimer's signing by the Dallas Cowboys did not sit well with fans. The son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer worked as the offensive coordinator for the franchise in the past two seasons. When Mike McCarthy's contract wasn't extended, he was promoted to head coach by Jerry Jones.
This will be his first opportunity as the head coach. For a team that hasn't made the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season, promoting an inexperienced coordinator from within had fans complaining.
However, Eric Mangini, a former coach for the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, thinks that the new Cowboys' leader is being underestimated:
“I think people are really underestimating what Brian can do. Brian was my offensive coordinator in New York when I was with the Jets, and one of the things that I really liked about Brian is that he put a lot of pressure on the defense.”
NFL analysts criticize Jerry Jones for promoting Brian Schottenheimer after Cowboys' 2024 failures
An inside promotion following a disastrous 2024 season for Dallas did not sit well with Michael Irvin, the former Cowboys wide receiver turned analyst.
On his YouTube channel, he applauded the franchise for not extending Mike McCarthy's contract. However, he was critical of promoting Schottenheimer instead of hiring a new face to lead the team:
You're bringing in someone who was already inside as the head coach. You lose things there that you can't grab back. They don't have curfew. They don't have discipline.
"They were fourth in penalties issued. So, how do you fix that? How do you do that when you're coming from the inside? How do you do the same damn thing and get something different?
Reports from ESPN's Todd Archer mentioned that one of the biggest voices for the new coach was quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not want to see him leave the franchise after they forged a strong connection.
