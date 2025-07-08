  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Former Browns coach reveals true feelings on Brian Schottenheimer's ability to elevate Cowboys’ offense

Former Browns coach reveals true feelings on Brian Schottenheimer's ability to elevate Cowboys’ offense

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 08, 2025 22:54 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty
Eric Mangini says Brian Schottenheimer is being underestimated - Source: Getty

Brian Schottenheimer's signing by the Dallas Cowboys did not sit well with fans. The son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer worked as the offensive coordinator for the franchise in the past two seasons. When Mike McCarthy's contract wasn't extended, he was promoted to head coach by Jerry Jones.

Ad

This will be his first opportunity as the head coach. For a team that hasn't made the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season, promoting an inexperienced coordinator from within had fans complaining.

However, Eric Mangini, a former coach for the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, thinks that the new Cowboys' leader is being underestimated:

“I think people are really underestimating what Brian can do. Brian was my offensive coordinator in New York when I was with the Jets, and one of the things that I really liked about Brian is that he put a lot of pressure on the defense.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

NFL analysts criticize Jerry Jones for promoting Brian Schottenheimer after Cowboys' 2024 failures

An inside promotion following a disastrous 2024 season for Dallas did not sit well with Michael Irvin, the former Cowboys wide receiver turned analyst.

On his YouTube channel, he applauded the franchise for not extending Mike McCarthy's contract. However, he was critical of promoting Schottenheimer instead of hiring a new face to lead the team:

Ad
You're bringing in someone who was already inside as the head coach. You lose things there that you can't grab back. They don't have curfew. They don't have discipline.
"They were fourth in penalties issued. So, how do you fix that? How do you do that when you're coming from the inside? How do you do the same damn thing and get something different?

Reports from ESPN's Todd Archer mentioned that one of the biggest voices for the new coach was quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not want to see him leave the franchise after they forged a strong connection.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications