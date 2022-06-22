Highly sought-after former Buccaneers NFL All Pro names the team he wishes to join in free agency

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is one of the best remaining free agents left on the market. Suh turned 35 in January and has spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers.

While many initially believed he would remain in Tampa Bay and re-sign with the Buccaneers, it seems like that isn't an option anymore.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter Tweeted :

"And @NdamukongSuh on ESPN2’s NFL Live, on where he might be in the future: “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture. But Suh did say he would like to continue playing."

Even entering his 13th season, Suh is still productive. Last season, he had 13 quarterback hits, 27 tackles, along with six sacks in 17 games. Tampa Bay will have to fill a big void if Suh is true to his work.

The Raiders have had a busy off-season. Landing a free agent like Suh this late into the off-season would be big.

They've added outside linebacker Chandler Jones while extending defensive end, Maxx Crosby this off-season on defense.

Offensively, they've added Davante Adams via trade and extended Hunter Renfrow.

Ndamukong Suh has ruled out a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's a little surprising that Suh has ruled out a return to the Buccaneers. He became a Super Bowl champion with them in 2020 and helped lead their defense. In three seasons with Tampa Bay, Suh recorded 15.5 sacks, 64 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 5 fumble recoveries.

Suh has ruled out the Bucs but is ready to play and says he has a lot of talent left.

Suh said:

"(I'm) excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at the other options."

Said Suh: "I think I have a lot of great talent in my engine and people have felt that before."

Suh is a five-time All-Pro (three first teams, two second teams). His other accoloades are five-time Pro Bowler, Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010 and a Super Bowl champion.

He has 70.5 career sacks, 387 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, and 9 fumble recoveries. Whoever signs him will add a solid veteran on the defensive line.

