Former Buccaneers QB claims Tom Brady had “stronger arm” than Dak Prescott in superstar’s final NFL game

Tom Brady's last-ever game did not go very well, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were routed 31-14 by Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys in the 2022-23 Wild Card Round. He threw for just two touchdowns and an interception, while his counterpart looked all but unstoppable with four.

But former NFL analyst Chris Simms has an interesting take on it. Speaking on NBC's Pro Football Talk on Thursday, he said (from 2:40):

"He got the utmost out of his ability. And I think at the same time, too, his ability wasn't appreciated enough either. His arm is an all-time great arm... We were on the field; and pre-game, he was still throwing lasers out there.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There was no doubt whose arm was stronger when I was out there for pregame that year in Tampa versus Dallas... Tom Brady had the stronger arm. He was gifted that way, and then he was gifted in his ability to lead and compartmentalize the game."

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Recapping Tom Brady's final loss against Dak Prescott, Cowboys in 2022-23 Wild Card game

The beginning of the end for Tom Brady was slow. There were no big drives until the Cowboys' fifth, which saw them gain 65 yards on four rushes by Tony Pollard and passes from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup and Noah Brown before Dalton Schultz caught a touchdown from 22 yards. However, Brett Maher missed the extra point - the first of four straight.

The Buccaneers then managed to reach the Cowboys' 5, but then Jayron Kearse stole the ball at the end zone - the first and ultimately only time it would happen in Brady's three seasons in red and pewter. Prescott completed the ensuing 90-yard drive with a rushing touchdown, then he would find Schultz for six again just before halftime.

The second half began with the Cowboys scoring again after forcing a punt - this time via Gallup. The Buccaneers would not score until a 30-yard pass to Julio Jones as time expired.

To start the fourth quarter, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown. Brady, meanwhile, was sacked towards the end of the Buccaneers' first drive, eventually causing a turnover on downs. The defense managed to force a punt, allowing him to find Cameron Brate for six.

The Buccaneers then successfully kicked onside in an attempt to catch up fast, but another sack led to the game-sealing turnover on downs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.