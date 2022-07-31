WATCH: Pat McAfee pulls off insane superplex on Baron Corbin at WWE Summerslam 2022

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee had a successful NFL career, but he appears to have gained more notoriety with his post-NFL endeavors. McAfee is now a commentator and performer in World Wrestling Entertainment and has competed in a few high-profile matches.

His latest in-ring appearance came at Summerslam, traditionally one of WWE's most important shows of the year. The popular podcaster was competing against former Colts teammate Thomas Pestock, who now wrestles under the name Baron Corbin.

The former punter has quickly gained a reputation for taking high risks, and that daredevil attitude was on full display during his match-up against Corbin. With his opponent perched on the top rope, McAfee would leap up to join him before landing a huge top-rope suplex, much to the delight of the 40000 WWE fans in attendance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

The Nissan Stadium also plays home to the Tennesse Titans, so fans are no stranger to massive collisions, especially with Derrick Henry operating in the backfield. This is the second time we have seen McAfee pull off this maneuver after he delivered it to Austin Theory at this year's WrestleMania.

An NFL career that provided hints of what was to come

McAfee was a seventh-round pick for the Colts in the 2009 NFL Draft before spending his entire eight-year career in Indy. During his time in the NFL, he displayed a larger-than-life personality that quickly endeared him to the NFL community.

He would be part of the Colts team that made it to Super Bowl XLIV and took the opening kick-off. It would end in disappointment for the rookie kicker, as the New Orleans Saints were crowned champions, but his efforts that year were enough to see him named to the 2009 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Tfil @oncetfil @PatMcAfeeShow they’re replaying Sunday night game vs broncos on NBC sports and good gracious Patrick! @PatMcAfeeShow they’re replaying Sunday night game vs broncos on NBC sports and good gracious Patrick! https://t.co/kczgYTgrmU

If anyone could have testified on Pat's future potential, it would have been former Denver Broncos returner Trindon Holiday. In 2013, in a game remembered for the return of Colts icon Peyton Manning, McAfee made the most memorable play of the night.

His kick-off was fielded by Holiday, who started slicing through the Colts defense. As the speedy return man was making his way along the left sideline, it looked certain he would take it to the house. That was until McAfee rocked him to his cleats by scurrying across to drop the boom on his unsuspecting victim.

The former NFL star is dropping elbows and kicking people in the head, but he is still as entertaining as ever and appears to have a bright future in the extravagant wrestling world.

