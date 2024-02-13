Former Colts HC calls out Christian McCaffrey for playing key role in 49ers loss

Christian McCaffrey has received nothing but compliments since arriving in San Francisco during the 2022 season. However, the running back took his first big knock on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," courtesy of Colts head coach Jeff Saturday. Here's how he put it:

"Let me say this. So when do we put the game on the players? When do we say 'you can't muff a punt. You can't can't get an extra point blocked, you can't have the best player in football fumble it in the red zone?' "

Of course, it wasn't like he went on a tirade. However, he did refuse to ignore the costly turnover. The 49ers were set up in field goal range at the time of the fumble, and the turnover cost them a minimum of three points. One may argue it could have cost as much as eight, had Shanahan elected to go for two points to set the tone early.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead, both offenses started slow and the 49ers' eventual ten-point lead stopped short of a two-touchdown lead. It all added up in the end as on the final drive of the game, Patrick Mahomes needed just a field goal to force overtime instead of a touchdown.

Some may argue that needing a touchdown in the situation versus a field goal would make no difference against a supremely motivated Patrick Mahomes. That said, mathematically speaking, getting touchdowns is more difficult than field goals.

Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers also left an extra point on the field as well as granting the Chiefs a massive play with a muffed punt.

Christian McCaffrey nets first Super Bowl experience in prime twilight

Christian McCaffrey at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl is a game unlike any other on the NFL calendar, and playing in it requires an element of practice that cannot be simulated. Between the extra bye week, traveling out a week before and an elongated halftime show, there's loads of added pressure.

Super Bowl LVIII was Christian McCaffrey's first, and as such, it was the site of an early critical mistake that cost the team points. Many argue that there's playoff experience and then there's Super Bowl experience. McCaffrey and Brock Purdy had neither, and both players found themselves on the losing side.

Of course, now with the obligatory Super Bowl lump taken, both players have a much better expectation for what to expect the next time they get to the moment. However, at least for McCaffrey, the running back is in a race against time to get it done. Next season, the franchise running back will be 28-years-old, which serves as the cut-off point for many star players at his position.

Will Christian McCaffrey get another shot at a Lombardi Trophy in his prime?