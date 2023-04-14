It appears that the Washington Commanders era of Dan Snyder is nearly over and former player Robert Griffin III couldn't be happier. After what can only be described as a horrible tenure for the NFC East franchise, Dan Snyder has reportedly sold Washington to a group led by Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

It is seen as a landmark day for the Washington Commanders organization. The dark cloud that had been hanging over the franchise in Dan Snyder looks like it is going to be lifted and Griffin couldn't be happier.

The former Washington quarterback spoke on NFL Live and detailed exactly what the impending sale will mean for the franchise and its fans.

Griffin said:

“I know it's a parade in my city right now. They are flooding the streets excited about the sale of the team. Obviously, it hasn't gone through yet and there's still a process that they have to go through to make it official."

"But I think this will help lift a dark cloud from the organization, allow the players and the coaches and everyone involved to truly put all of their focus in on only trying to win football games."

"Obviously treating the people that work there the way that they should be treated. So that's where I come from as a player. It's a huge burden off of their shoulders. And for the fans, this is what they've been asking for and clamoring for ten-plus years.”

Commanders bound to usher in a new era without Dan Snyder

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

The impending sale of the Washington Commanders is the final piece of what has been a superb offseason for the franchise. After missing out on the playoffs last season, Washington went to work and addressed several team needs.

Soon-to-be second-year quarterback Sam Howell is set to be given the keys to the offense. Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is taking over from Scott Turner and the offensive line was solified with Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates both being brought in.

Now with the sale, there is an air of optimism surrounding the franchise that hasn't been seen in a decade. Hopefully, Josh Harris will do a better job than Dan Snyder was able to do.

Finally, the Commanders are coming out the other side of what can only be described as a tumultuous time in the franchise's history.

