Ex-Cowboys star Brandon Carr, who once signed $50 million contract, arrested for DWI 

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr recently got arrested for DWI, according to TMZ.

He was arrested on Thursday around 2:30 pm and was released on a $1,500 bond around 5:30 PM in the same day. No additional information has been given about the arrest and it's unclear whether or not Carr has an attorney.

Carr entered the league in 2008 and was drafted out of Grand Valley State in the 5th round by the Kansas City Chiefs. After four solid seasons in Kansas City, he signed a lucrative deal with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency and was a starting corner for the Cowboys for five seasons.

Following the 2016 season, Carr left Dallas and signed with the Baltimore Ravens and played with them for three seasons. He signed with the Cowboys in 2020 before retiring at the end of the season.

He has played 195 career games, recording 703 tackles, one forced fumble, nine fumble recoveries,138 passes defended, 21 interceptions, and two interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Brandon Carr signed a 50-million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2012

Brandon Carr in action

On March 14, 2012, Brandon Carr signed a five-year, $50.10 million contract with $26.50 million guaranteed, and a signing bonus of $10 million with the Dallas Cowboys.

Charean Williams @NFLCharean I am baffled people are baffled about Dallas not getting involved in free agency in the first wave. They haven't made a first-day splash since 2012 when they signed cornerback Brandon Carr to a five-year, $50.1 million deal. That was 10 years ago. This isn't a new philosophy. I am baffled people are baffled about Dallas not getting involved in free agency in the first wave. They haven't made a first-day splash since 2012 when they signed cornerback Brandon Carr to a five-year, $50.1 million deal. That was 10 years ago. This isn't a new philosophy.

That was one of the biggest and most recent free agent splash signings for the Dallas Cowboys as they aren't big spenders in free agency.

He signed with them after becoming a free agent following the 2011 season. He didn't miss a game during his first four seasons and recorded career highs in forced fumbles and tackles in a single season during his time with the Chiefs.

With Dallas, he recorded both of his interceptions returned for touchdowns in his career. He re-signed and ended his career with Dallas in 2020 before being released on October 6, 2020.

