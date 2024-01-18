Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett opens up on getting ignored for Taylor Swift by fans during Patrick Mahomes showdown against Tua Tagovailoa

Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Travis Kelce soaked up the attention directed on the gridiron at Dolphins-Chiefs last weekend, but Taylor Swift soaked up attention directed off the gridiron. Speaking on Good Morning Football, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed he thought he was the one getting the attention.

Instead, Swifties were looking and attempting to get the attention of the music sensation and Garrett just happened to be in a similar line of sight. Here's how Garrett told the story:

"[00:01:20] I didn't realize where she was until Mike said that during the telecast. There were people kind of looking up at us and we were waving back. And finally, he revealed the whole thing to us. [00:01:54]"

Garrett served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 until 2019. Nowadays, the former coach appears at halftime during NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast as well as during the pre and post-game shows.

Patrick Mahomes aims to avoid first .500 playoff run since 2018

Patrick Mahomes at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

With a win against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes would clinch a winning record in the playoffs for a fifth consecutive run. With a loss, he would finish at 1-1.

The last time he went 1-1 in the playoffs was in 2018 in a playoff run that was cut short by Tom Brady. Back then, Brady was on the New England Patriots as the face of the old guard.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, was the bright up-and-comer challenging the quarterback for the throne he had held onto for well over a decade at that point. After winning the AFC Divisional round, he climbed to the AFC Championship in a battle against the Patriots, where Brady won the dramatic game by a score of 37-31.

Of course, as time has told, Mahomes has effectively slid into the Brady role in the AFC with two Super Bowl victories in three appearances.

Mahomes is now facing his first road game as well. Barring a Ravens implosion, this will be the first of three road games facing the Chiefs. If the Kansas City Chiefs can find a way to travel to Buffalo, Baltimore, and Las Vegas and win all three games, it would offer one more checkmark to bring him closer to Brady as No. 12 had several runs on teams with question marks up and down the roster.

Will the 2023-2024 playoff further seal the deal for Mahomes or will it be a run to forget?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.