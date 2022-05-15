"He's waiting for him to say I want to come to Dallas" - Former Dallas Cowboys player believes Jerry Jones is plotting blockbuster move

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may have many teams seeking his services. One of those teams could be the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, analyst Marcus Spears appeared on NFL Live and said the Cowboys and Jerry Jones will pull the trigger and make the move.

“Have we not paid attention to Jerry Jones for a long time? When Wade Phillips was there, Jerry Jones wanted and was grooming Jason Garrett to be the head coach. He is waiting for Sean Payton to say, 'I want to come to Dallas'. And they’re going to make it happen.”

Dallas signed Mike McCarthy to be their head coach in 2020. In two seasons with the Cowboys, he has earned a 18-15 record. In his first season as coach, Dallas finished third in the NFC East with a 6-10 record. Last season, they won the NFC East with a 12-5 record but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the wildcard round.

Carolina Panthers could be eyeing Sean Payton as well

The Dallas Cowboys aren't the only team that will reportedly make a run for Sean Payton. The Carolina Panthers have also expressed interest and could replace Matt Rhule if he has another underwhelming season.

On Thursday, Front Office Sports senior writer Michael McCarthy reported that the Carolina Panthers were “eyeing” former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to take up the job with them.

McCarthy wrote on the website that Payton is, possibly, the best coach available currently and, hence, would attract many teams.

"To me, he's about the best available coach there is out there. So I don't think just the Panthers - I think there's a lot of teams that are going to go after him when he comes back to the league, including the Cowboys."

McCarthy added that he thinks the Saints will get a blockbuster trade for Payton.

"I only see it, I predict that's how it's gonna go. I think Payton's gonna take a year off, do television - he's a young man, only 58 years old. It's amazing the resume you threw out there, that he's done all that. He's still under 60. Then, I think there's gona be a bidding war, and I think the Saints are gonna charge the sun and mooon if somebody wants to trade for him. And I think they're gonna get it."

Rhule was signed to be the Carolina Panthers' head coach in 2020. In his two seasons as head coach, Rhule is 10-23. If he has another losing season with Carolina, he could potentially be relieved of his duties.

