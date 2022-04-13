2022 NFL Draft Sportskeeda Mock 3.0: Saints on the move?

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, life in the NFL has taken on a slightly more relaxed pace after a chaotic opening few weeks of free agency.

However, with the New Orleans Saints trading picks with the Philadelphia Eagles to move up to #16, many are speculating that the Louisiana franchise is putting the building blocks in place to make a significant move further up the draft board.

Doing this would mean one thing… the Saints are in the quarterback market, and they are in it seriously, with it difficult to understand just why they would make a trade with the Eagles otherwise.

The Saints have received picks No. 16, 19, and 194 from the Eagles in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick



This move could spark panic for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had outside hopes of securing one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class at pick #20.

Despite the Detroit Lions being linked with a reach at #2 for Travon Walker, we’re still going to have them trading down to secure a quarterback, although ahead of Sportskeeda’s final mock NFL draft, this could change depending on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars alter their stance on Aidan Hutchinson.

Chris Winterburn’s Sportskeeda Mock NFL Draft 2022 3.0

1, Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Travon Walker has the best pre-NFL Draft period out of any prospect and is even being talked up as the #1 pick here. As far as I’m concerned, the Jaguars will avoid the hype and stick to the consensus best player in this NFL Draft class, Aidan Hutchinson. He will become a franchise pass rusher in Jacksonville.

2, Carolina Panthers (via trade with Detroit): Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

No changes here. Sam Darnold still needs to be protected, and the Carolina Panthers will move up to #2 to secure one of the two premier offensive linemen in this NFL Draft class. Ekwonu will keep Darnold upright and be vitally important if the Panthers elect to draft a new quarterback in a much stronger 2023 class.

3, Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Davis Mills did enough in the 2021 season to earn a further year under center with the Houston Texans. Waiting until the NFL Draft in 2023 for Deshaun Watson’s replacement is the smart move for a team with as many roster holes as the Texans do, so I expect them to select the best offensive tackle left on the board here, Evan Neal. The Texans allowed 44 sacks in 2021 and need to protect their quarterback better. This pick could even allow the Texans to reassess and possibly trade for Baker Mayfield after the NFL Draft.

4, New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Ahmad Gardner is the best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft class, and the New York Jets will select him with the fourth pick. His talent is potentially generational and will thrive in a media-centric environment like the Big Apple. Robert Saleh will be desperate to improve a defense ranked 32nd in 2021.

5, New York Giants: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Despite the recent explosion of hype surrounding Walker, I don’t see him moving any higher up the board than #5 unless the Texans have a sizable change of heart. Walker’s athleticism gives him one of the highest ceilings in this NFL Draft class, and the Giants could get a real difference-maker on defense here.

6, Detroit Lions (via trade with Carolina): Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

I still have the Lions making their move and selecting Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, although I no longer consider the possibility of them trading down a second time. The quarterback market is shaping up to explode in the coming fortnight, and I just don’t believe the Lions will take the risk of being gazumped on the quarterback out of Pittsburgh. This is a long-term strategy pick, allowing the Lions room to improve elsewhere in the 2023 NFL Draft.

7, New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Charles Cross is a polished offensive lineman, and the Giants simply can’t pass on him at pick #7 in this year's NFL Draft. He can play exclusively at right tackle, which is a weak point in the Giants’ offensive line and will make the team’s offense much more productive in the running game for a healthy Saquon Barkley.

8, New Orleans Saints (via trade with Atlanta): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

I believe the New Orleans Saints will make their big move here, trading multiple picks to the Atlanta Falcons to get the eighth overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The only choice here is quarterback, and they are one of several teams who have fallen in love with Malik Willis out of Liberty. His athletic skills make him a real dual-threat quarterback, while his pro day performance was phenomenal. Pairing Willis with Alvin Kamara could make the Saints a dangerous team in 2022.

9, Seattle Seahawks: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

I’m aware that this is a massive leap for Penning from pick #26 in my NFL Draft Mock 2.0; however, Seattle will simply draft for need here after missing out on Malik Willis. Don’t rule out Seattle trading back into a deeper first-round slot for a bundle of picks on days two and three, with the Pittsburgh Steelers eyeing a quarterback, but I believe they will bite the bullet and take Penning here. The hype surrounding Northern Iowa's offensive tackle has been steadily rising ahead of the NFL Draft, and his violent edge in one-on-one encounters could be exactly what the Seahawks need to get back to being a physical, in-your-face football team.

10, New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC

The Jets showed their hand in negotiations for Tyreek Hill, and it’s obvious they will take a receiver here. London is the best receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft class and will give Zach Wilson a reliable option on offense.

11, Washington Commanders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Commanders are set to take a wide receiver with their first-round selection in the NFL Draft, and Garrett Wilson continues to be the most likely option. He was assured in receiving passes from C.J. Stroud, and his draft stock benefited as a result. Don't expect too much too soon from him production-wise, though.

12, Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Vikings saw their NFL Draft plans go up in smoke with David Ojabo’s Achilles tear, yet they will now move to the next highest position of need, their secondary. Kyle Hamilton is the best player on the board here, and his game tape has been consistently excellent. His slow combine speed isn’t a major concern for teams.

13, Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

After receiving this pick from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade, the Houston Texans have the opportunity to increase the quality of their roster, accelerating their rebuild. Jermaine Johnson II is a reliable pass rusher and will make an immediate difference to a defense that was too soft in 2021.

14, Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The closer we get closer to the NFL Draft, the less confident I am about this pick. Jordan Davis is a physical phenomenon, with his 4.78 40-yard dash time simply stunning for a man his size. Teams love his speed and size and will overlook fundamental weaknesses in his technique to a point, and John Harbaugh’s defense historically loves physical players, but I wonder if this may be too high a pick for Davis’ talent. I’ll revisit in Mock 4.0.

15, Philadelphia Eagles: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

This is another pick I’m unsure about. Thibodeaux has done his NFL Draft stock an awful lot of harm with his comments during the draft process, yet as we head towards the opening night of the NFL Draft, it appears as though his talent will become the most important thing. I can see Thibodeaux being selected earlier than #15, but the Eagles would love him here, especially given his ceiling.

16, Atlanta Falcons (via trade with New Orleans): Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

Atlanta will add the first step to their rebuild at pick #16 picked up from the Saints, and it will be on a cornerback. Stingley could be a shutdown corner in the NFL and will immediately get a starting role in Atlanta, but I’m worried about his fitness and ability to stay healthy. The high upside makes this a value pick here in the NFL Draft.

17, Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt. DT, Georgia

There is no change here for my third NFL Draft mock in a row. The Chargers can rely on their offense led by Justin Herbert but need to improve on defense to stop Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West. Khalil Mack’s arrival makes the Chargers a serious threat on the pass rush, with Wyatt simply being another disruptive presence on the defensive line.

18, Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Eagles don’t lose out by trading down to #18 in the 2022 NFL Draft, being able to select yet another defensive player with Devin Lloyd. He fits the bill for a young linebacker who can make a difference. He has a sensational range of mobility and will be able to play in multiple positions in year one. He can drop in at safety, which would be incredibly useful after the Eagles signed fellow linebacker Kyzir White on a one-year deal.

19, New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

There is a distinct possibility that this pick will also be traded away as part of the Saints’ move upwards to take a quarterback, but I will keep it with them for now. As has been consistent since Sportskeeda’s Mock NFL Draft 1.0, the Saints want to draft a receiving option, and what better gift to Malik Willis than Jameson Williams out of Alabama. He’s a speed demon and will fit perfectly into how the Saints’ offense has played in recent years.

20, Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Steelers will still be able to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft without trading up in the first round. Despite signing Mitchell Trubisky in the offseason, the Steelers will take a chance on Ridder, who has seen his stock rise in recent weeks. Ridder threw for a total of 81 touchdowns in his four years with the Bearcats, and Trubisky’s presence would be he doesn’t need to be rushed into the starting position.

21, New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

I expect Bill Belichick to probably trade away this pick, but it is too difficult to pick a possible trading partner this far away from the NFL Draft. I have the Pats taking standout Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean with that in mind. Dean is a tackling machine and is especially effective when working against the run, a category in which New England were ranked 11th in 2021.

22, Green Bay Packers: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Safe in knowing that receivers will still be available at pick 28, the Packers will use this selection that came to them as part of the Davante Adams trade to bolster their O-Line. Bernhard Raimann is a physical wonder and has shown remarkable intuitiveness to the position after being switched from a tight end in 2020, and he will only get better with Aaron Rodgers hiding his rookie errors at right tackle.

23, Arizona Cardinals: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Green would represent a pick for the future at #23 for the Cardinals, and he would likely be used as a guard in 2022 before being moved back to his natural role at center once Rodney Hudson departs next year.

24, Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

There is no change here, with the Dallas Cowboys desperate to protect Dak Prescott in 2022 and creating running lanes for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The Cowboys will be stung by the Packers getting ahead of them to draft Bernard Raiman, yet with Jerry Jones confirming that the Cowboys plan to boost their O-Line in the draft no matter what, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum makes sense here. Linderbaum's arrival comes with respite from the continued doubts over Tyler Biadasz at the position.

25, Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Bills are fine on offense and will prioritize defense in the 2022 NFL Draft. McDuffie at cornerback is a fine player coming out of Washington and makes it his mission to hunt the ball down. This will be incredibly useful if the Bills meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

26, Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

With Trevor Penning being taken much earlier in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, I have the Tennessee Titans resisting the urge to trade back. Instead, the Titans will select Zion Johnson to solve their offensive line problems. Johnson, a guard by trade, would be a late surprise riser, with his stock having been predicted to be a second-rounder for much of the NFL Draft process. Johnson is a stud and has incredible strength in his 6ft 3in, 315lbs frame, and would add excellent protection for Ryan Tannehill.

27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

A head coaching change in Tampa Bay won’t necessarily change the NFL Draft plans for the Bucs. This is mainly because the Bucs were focusing on defense anyway, and Todd Bowles will continue this plan. Given his speed and dominant bull-rushing ability, George Karlaftis coming off the edge makes total sense for the Bucs here.

28, Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

I’ve had the Packers taking Chris Olave right back to my 1.0 Mock NFL Draft, and I’ve seen nothing to change my mind since then. Trading away Davante Adams has created a bigger need for an offensive weapon, and Olave will be a primary target for Aaron Rodgers.

29, Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

With this pick, the Chiefs will have to throw caution to the wind with this pick and abandon hopes of drafting a defensive player first. Trading Hill away has left their receiving room lacking a lot of reliability, even after adding JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Dotson had a superb 2021 season with Penn State, recording 1182 receiving yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. The Chiefs need a player with that kind of production and will move him into the first round with this choice.

30, Kansas City Chiefs: Dax Hill, S, Kentucky

Kansas City will get a chance to draft two first-round talents after trading away Tyreek Hill. At pick no.30, they will look to replace Tyrann Mathieu by adding Dax Hill to the backfield. The Kentucky prospect is a fantastic athlete who can hit with power and make things happen on defense. The Chiefs love physical defense, and Hill will fit in perfectly on a team that is ready to win again.

31, Cincinnati Bengals: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

With Joe Burrow at the helm, there are no offensive worries in Cincinnati ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, so the team will look to draft a defensive playmaker to help the team go one step further and win the Super Bowl. Kaiir Elam is a player who is too good to turn down here, given the fact he’s a genuine shutdown threat who is incredibly adept at knowing just where the ball is going. His 11 pass deflections in 2021 are a sign of his playmaking ability, but he will have to start turning more of those into interceptions at the NFL level.

32, Detroit Lions: David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

The Detroit Lions will have their quarterback need solved by Kenny Pickett by this point in the 2022 NFL Draft and essentially have a free hit with the 32nd overall selection. Ojabo’s talent should see him drafted inside the top-15; however, the aforementioned torn Achilles could give the Lions an opportunity to take incredible value here. 2022 is unlikely to be a year where Ojabo can play, but he will add quality to a defensive line that needs to improve in the future, especially with the Detroit franchise expecting their offensive line to be one of the NFL’s best by 2023. This could represent the bargain of the evening.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar