"I probably would've took it" - Heartbroken Tyrann Mathieu claims he would have taken Kansas City Chiefs' ultimatum offer

All good things must end, and it seems like Tyrann Mathieu's time in Kansas City is over. Mathieu became a free agent after the 2022 season. Although there was mutual interest initially between him and the Chiefs for another contract, it seems that ship sailed long ago.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tyrann Mathieu "heartbroken" by end of time with Chiefs. wp.me/pbBqYq-cflf Tyrann Mathieu "heartbroken" by end of time with Chiefs. wp.me/pbBqYq-cflf

Tyrann Mathieu realized that he would no longer be a Chief next season when they signed a replacement for him this off-season. The Chiefs signed former Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal.

While being interviewed by Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Mathieu said:

“Bro, I was depressed,” Mathieu says. “Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man.”

Tyrann Mathieu added that, if Kansas had offered him the same deal they gave Justin Reid, he probably would have taken it.

Mathieu added:

“To be honest, if they would’ve offered me Justin Reid’s deal, obviously I would’ve tried to negotiate, but if that’s where they drew their line in the sand, I probably would’ve took it,” Mathieu said. “I probably would've took it. Agents are going to do their thing, but at the end of the day, it’s the player’s decision whether to sign it or not.”

Mathieu spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. On March 14, 2019, Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chiefs. During the 2019 season, he finished the year with 75 total tackles, four interceptions, 12 passes defended, and two sacks while earning first-team All-Pro honors. Mathieu was also a part of their Super Bowl run. He became a Super Bowl champ with the team at the end of the season.

In 2020, Tyrann Mathieu had another excellent season with the Chiefs. He recorded 62 tackles, nine interceptions, a touchdown, and one fumble recovery. Last season, he recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one defensive touchdown, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

While the intention was to stay in KC, they moved on by signing Justin Reid, and now a new team will have a new starting safety in Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu has a bunch of interest from multiple teams in the league

Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

Mathieu remains one of the top free agents left on the market. He had meetings with the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles recently.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles , as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up.

Other teams that have expressed interest in Mathieu since the start of the free agency include the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Edited by Windy Goodloe