NFL Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu could land himself with a new team following stadium visit

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent after not being re-signed by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2021 season. The "Honey Badger" has been a constant threat to opposing offenses over the last three seasons as the last line of defense for the Chiefs.

The nine-year veteran was recently in the city of New Orleans visiting friends and family and was reportedly heading into the facility of the New Orleans Saints for a visit.

NFL Rumors: Will Tyrann Mathieu sign with the New Orleans Saints?

With reports of Mathieu visiting the Saints, rumors are flying as to whether or not the three-time Pro Bowler will sign and join the team. Former safety and team leader Malcolm Jenkins retired just days ago, so there is a vacancy in the position.

Jenkins was partly responsible for the Saints' lone Super Bowl championship back in 2010 when they defeated Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts by 31-17.

Since being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, the former LSU standout has been spectacular in his career.

In his career, he has 610 tackles, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 76 pass deflections, three touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.

The four-time All-Pro defender arrived at the Chiefs in 2019, and his impact was immediately felt. That season, he finished with two sacks, four interceptions, 12 passes defended, and most importantly, helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the tide began to change over his final two years with the team. Some fans chided the safety over what they may have perceived as a lack of productive play on the field.

Mathieu chose to air his grievances over such comments on social media by calling the fans of the Chiefs "toxic."

Mathieu chose to air his grievances over such comments on social media by calling the fans of the Chiefs "toxic."

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen flirted with the idea of the Honey Badger signing with his team. Both players are former defensive standouts for the LSU Tigers.

No deal happened, but it wasn't for lack of trying from Queen, who posted the following earlier this offseason (to which Mathieu replied):

If the New Orleans Saints were to sign the free-agent safety, it would give them a formidable duo in the secondary as cornerback Marcus Lattimore is known as one of the best young defensive backs in the entire NFL.

Stay tuned to find out whether or not the Saints have signed a replacement for Malcolm Jenkins in the secondary.

