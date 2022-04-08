"I know I'm a good quarterback; I've proved it" - Sam Darnold has message for doubters 

Sam Darnold recently appeared on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Darnold discussed how he feels about the Carolina Panthers actively looking to replace him as the starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Darnold stated:

“It truly is like whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day, it’s out of my control, and I know that. I have enough security in myself to where I can be like, ‘I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I’ve proved it.’ And I know there’s a team, if something happens, that would want me.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Sam Darnold: I know I'm a good quarterback; I've proved it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfhX Sam Darnold: I know I'm a good quarterback; I've proved it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfhX

Confidence is an important trait to have for as a quarterback in the NFL. However, it's hard to imagine that Darnold is accurate in his claim that another team will want him as their starter if the Panthers don't.

His first season with the Panthers didn't go nearly as well as anyone had hoped it would.

The Panthers acquired Darold via trade with the New York Jets prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season despite his struggles as a starting quarterback.

🅿️anthers Culture @PanthersCulture



He didn’t say anything outrageous - you can’t be a QB at any level and not believe in yourself. Sam is no different.



Dude showed Cam a lot of love. Called him a “natural born leader”.



Still want to know who that team is🧐 This Sam Darnold sit-down on @BussinWTB was very good!He didn’t say anything outrageous - you can’t be a QB at any level and not believe in yourself. Sam is no different.Dude showed Cam a lot of love. Called him a “natural born leader”.Still want to know who that team is🧐 This Sam Darnold sit-down on @BussinWTB was very good! He didn’t say anything outrageous - you can’t be a QB at any level and not believe in yourself. Sam is no different.Dude showed Cam a lot of love. Called him a “natural born leader”.Still want to know who that team is🧐

The Panthers believed that a change of scenery could unlock his potential, but it didn't quite work out that way. Darnold started just 11 games before eventually being replaced by veteran Cam Newton, who has also struggled greatly at times.

Sam Darnold's disappointing career as a starting quarterback in the NFL

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

Sam Darnold was a highly rated quarterback prospect while playing his college football for the USC Trojans and was eventually selected by the New York Jets as the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played decently well for a rookie, posting a 4-9 record with 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

Darnold showed improvement in his second season with the Jets. He increased his completion percentage from 58 to 62, while throwing 19 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and posting a 7-6 record.

He appeared to be on the right track, but things came crashing down hard in his third season. He finished with a 2-10 record, while throwing a disappointing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold despite the obvious regression, but were unable to revive his potential in year one.

He had many more weapons on the Panthers than he did on the Jets, but still failed to complete 60 percent of his passes while throwing nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions, posting just a 4-7 record.

Darnold has shown no signs of bouncing back and the Panthers appear to be admitting their mistake in acquiring him. They have openly and actively been seeking what they refer to as an upgrade to the quarterback position for the 2022 NFL season.

Edited by Adam Dickson