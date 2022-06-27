Ex-Cowboys star's questionable comments about Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen resurface

Tom Brady’s wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, and his sister were the subjects of comments made by former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy. The comments came back in the 2015 season. In Week Five of that 2015 season, the New England Patriots were set to face Hardy and the Dallas Cowboys.

Hardy took aim at Brady, his wife and sister. The then-Cowboys defensive end said that he hoped his sister and wife would be in attendance for the game, saying:

"I love seeing Tom Brady. You seen his wife? I hope she comes to the game. I hope her sister comes to the game."

In response, the quarterback said that he was getting ready to play, saying how great of a player Hardy is, and that he didn’t care about Hardy’s personal feelings:

"I'm just getting ready to play. I'm focused on my job. He's a great player. It takes a lot of different things to handle a guy like that. He's been a great player since he's been in the league. We're going to have to prepare for him and be ready for all the different types of moves that he's got. They have a good D-line anyway.”

As for the game, New England defeated Dallas by a score of 30-6 at AT&T Stadium. Brady threw for 275 yards passing and two touchdowns in the win.

Hardy had two sacks and a forced fumble for the Cowboys in the loss.

Why Hardy’s comments about Brady’s wife and sister were inappropriate

Hardy as a member of the Dallas Cowboys

The comments by the former Cowboys defensive end came off the heels of him serving a four-game suspension, which was initially 10 games but then reduced.

Appeals officer Harold Henderson previously reduced Greg Hardy's suspension from 10-4 games.

Hardy was placed on the commissioner's exempt list for almost the entire 2014 season following his ex-girlfriend accusing him of domestic violence. He also tossed her on a couch full of weapons.

The charges against him were later dismissed when the accuser did not appear at the hearing.

Hardy played six seasons in the NFL, his first five with the team that drafted him in the 2010 NFL Draft: the Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers, Hardy had 34 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and 203 combined tackles. His 2015 season with the Cowboys was his final one in the NFL.

