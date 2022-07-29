Herschel Walker's poll results: Ex-Cowboy faces uphill task in race against Raphael Warnock

Herschel Walker is running as the Republican nominee against incumbent Democrat, Senator Raphael Warnock, in the race for the United States Senate in the state of Georgia.

However, the race is not looking too great presently for the former Dallas Cowboys running back. As we enter the month of August, he’s down by almost double-digits to Warnock.

The former Cowboys running back’s campaign has come under fire as the former NFL player made some controversial statements throughout his time on the campaign trail.

Less than two days after a shooter took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, he was asked on Fox News about America's gun violence problem.

Herschel Walker said the following in response to a question that mentioned how Cain killed his brother Abel in the Bible:

"Cain killed Abel and that's a problem that we have. What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things. You know, you talked about doing a disinformation - what about getting a department that can look at young men that's looking at women, that's looking at their social media. What about doing that? Looking into things like that and we can stop that that way."

He went on to say:

"But yet they want to just continue to talk about taking away your constitutional rights. And I think there's more things we need to look into. This has been happening for years and the way we stop it is putting money into the mental health field, by putting money into other departments rather than departments that want to take away your rights."

When asked by CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju if he feels there should be new gun laws following the Uvalde shooting, the Republican senatorial nominee said:

“What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.”

Georgia poll results: Herschel Walker trailing vs Raphael Warnock

The Republican nominee Herschel Walker (l) and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (r). Source: CNN

According to a recent poll, Raphael Warnock holds a 48 percent to 39 percent lead over Herschel Walker. The Republican nominee has a 16-point lead amongst male voters, while Warnock holds a 19-point lead amongst female voters.

This is one of the most-watched senatorial races in the United States as the Democrats look to hold their majority in the Senate.

Fans are hoping to see the former University of Georgia star on the debate stage, though it's uncertain if the debate will take place. Meanwhile, the running back has responded to the questions, commenting:

“First of all, Senator Warnock has nothing else to talk about... I’ve told him many times, I’m ready to debate him anytime, any day, I just want to make it for the fans, not about a political party or some media."

We’ll see how this race turns out and whether Walker can get a Hail Mary and win this race to give Republicans a shot at regaining control of the Senate.

