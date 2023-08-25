Former Cowboys star Connor McGovern skewers Dallas’ coaching dating back to Jason Garrett era

Connor McGovern signed with the Buffalo Bills on a four-year deal this offseason. He spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the free agency signing with the Bills is apparently what the offensive guard needed.

In a recent interview with Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News, McGovern took a jab at his former team. Saying that the coaching he is receiving from Bills' offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is the best he's ever had.

"Complete 180 (degrees from Dallas). But, it's been the best (coaching) I've had in my career from college all the way up. Kromer gets into the small little details, and I've never really had somebody pick things part.

"In my four years in Dallas, I maybe jump-set four times - I do that four times here in one practice period. Now, instead of sitting back and waiting and waiting for the defender, I go after them."

McGovern played under two head coaches during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. Jason Garrett and then Mike McCarthy most recently, so his comments about how he practised are from the time under both coaches. He essentially said that he wasn't fully prepared each week to perform at the highest level.

Will Connor McGovern play Week 1 vs. Jets?

Connor McGovern is ready for a fresh start with the Buffalo Bills. The team signed him to a lucrative $22 million deal to replace Rodger Saffold on the offensive line. While he has taken some snaps at centre, McGovern is poised to be the starting left guard at the start of the 2023 NFL season.

On Wednesday, the former Penn State offensive lineman suffered a minor injury during practice. During an 11 vs. 11 scrimmage, McGovern bagged his knee against one of his teammates.

McGovern was immediately tended to by members of the Buffalo Bills training staff. He remained on the sidelines for the rest of the practice but didn't leave the field. Which signals that the injury must not be too serious.

When asked about his left guard's injury, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn't give much clarity and said that they are just going to wait and see what happens.

“We’ll see how it goes. Right now it’s too early to tell”- Sean McDermott

With just one remaining pre-season game left on the schedule, the Buffalo Bills could be adopting an approach of precaution with Connor McGovern. With no definite injury designation, it's likely he will be ready for the first game of the season.

