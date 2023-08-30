Former Cowboys star details Trey Lance’s secret plan to steal Dak Prescott’s job

Trey Lance, like most backup quarterbacks, would never come forward and declare that he was angling to steal his starter's job. However, speaking on Undisputed, former Dallas Cowboys player Keyshawn Johnson detailed the plan now racing through the third-string backup's mind. Here's how he put it:

"Now [Trey Lance] can go to Dallas and sit on the pine for a year. Now he battles for the number two spot next year against Cooper Rush if Cooper. Rush is still there and now you win that number two spot. Dak Prescott is still there. The opportunity presents itself because you're sitting at number two. You're not sitting at number three."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, essentially saying that the next step was for Trey Lance to wait for Dak Prescott to give up the spot due to injury:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Anything could happen to Dak Prescott, because we've seen it in the past. Now you slide in and you get your opportunity to put good tape together, whether it's for the Dallas Cowboys or somebody else. He understands that without having to tell us in the public what he's thinking."

Pressure grows on Dak Prescott after Trey Lance's addition

Dak Prescott at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott likely isn't oblivious to the possibility that Lance wasn't added for the price of a fourth-round pick just for an extra contingency plan. As such, pressure might be at an all-time high for the quarterback. This opens the possibility of an even greater disaster in 2023, with Prescott jittering to maintain his position.

Before Carson Wentz ultimately left Philadelphia just a few years after playing an instrumental role in helping the team win a Super Bowl, the team added Jalen Hurts. Before Hurts, Wentz threw for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

After Jalen Hurts arrived, he threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and played in just 12 games that year.

Prescott is already coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, and with his contract ending after next season, he already had reason to be better. Now, add a high-profile backup quarterback to the mix, and the team suddenly appears to many as a powder keg for things to go sideways.

Will Dak Prescott rise above the pressure, or will he attempt to force the ball too much and, as a result, have an even more disappointing season than in 2022?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 975 votes