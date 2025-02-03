Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant sends Ohio State WR clear message as Tom Brady's Raiders splash $6,000,000 on Chip Kelly

Former NFL star Dez Bryant believes Jeremiah Smith will end up being at the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith just finished his freshman season at Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes win the national championship.

Smith was one of the best receivers in college football despite only being a freshman. He still has to be in college for two more years, but once he's draft-eligible, he could be the first overall pick.

After the Raiders hired Chip Kelly on Sunday, Bryant took to X to claim that the move sets up Smith to Las Vegas in two years.

"Raiders are trying to win now!… don’t worry @Jermiah_Smith1 I can see you in black and silver," Bryant wrote on X.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their offensive coordinator, luring him away from the Ohio State Buckeyes for a reported $6 million salary, according to insider Albert Breer.

"The @Raiders told candidates during their search they were making a serious commitment with an infusion of cash from the new owners. Here it is—Chip Kelly was lured to Vegas with a deal averaging $6 million per year, per sources. Kelly is now the NFL's highest-paid coordinator," Breer reported.

In his freshman season, Smith recorded 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jeremiah Smith upset after Chip Kelly takes Raiders job

Jeremiah Smith had a dominant freshman season in large part because of Chip Kelly's offense. After Kelly left the Buckeyes to take the job with the Raiders, he took to X to react to the news.

"Nooooo," Smith wrote on X with a broken heart emoji.

Kelly returns to the NFL after he was fired as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He then became the UCLA head coach before taking the OC job with the Buckeyes.

After the news that Kelly was leaving Ohio State, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day wasn't shocked by the decision.

“We talked about it, the fact that we had a really good group here, and you know, the dream would be to win a national championship, and then he decides whether he wants to stay or have an opportunity to go to the NFL, and it's exactly what happened,” Day said.

Kelly and the Raiders will have the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Las Vegas went 4-13 this season.

