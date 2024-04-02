Former Cowboys veteran calls out Jerry Jones for overhyping painfully slow offseason

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are two of the most well-known names in the NFL. With the 2024 offseason slipping into one of the most disappointing of the last decade for fans, one former player has seen enough.

On Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Marcus Spears called out Jerry Jones and the Cowboys after barely poking free agency this March.

"We heard 'all in,' everybody heard it. ... Ain't nothing been all in about this offseason," Spears said. [00:02:23][24.1] Get Up.

The defensive end played for Jerry Jones from 2005 until the end of the 2012 season. In an attempt to be objective, Spears nodded at the team's move to get Eric Kendricks but ultimately called out the team for getting "nobody else."

In his criticism, Spears appeared to go after Jones' claim that the team would "be all in." Those comments stemmed from a quote noted by team reporter Nick Harris via NFL.com.

"I would anticipate -- with looking ahead at our key contracts that we'd like to address -- we will be all in," Jones said.

Skip Bayless goes viral for Jerry Jones callout

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Of course, with the team making only a nibble at free agency this year and with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Mike McCarthy, among others, still waiting for an upcoming extension, many are taking shots at the general manager.

Taking to Twitter/X, Skip Bayless also called out Jones in March for his team's lack of participation in free agency.

Many feel that the team's desire to sign Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons to expensive new contracts in the near future hindered them from signing any major players.

However, it didn't stop the sting of the moment while players such as Christian Wilkins and Calvin Ridley were swiped off the board by other teams.

At this point, Cowboys fans only have the 2024 NFL Draft to lean on in the hope of getting roster-altering talent. If not, the next opportunity that isn't a trade could take place in 2025.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.