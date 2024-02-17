Hip-hop legend Lil Wayne increased his foothold in the sports world by regularly appearing on the Fox Sports 1 debate show Undisputed. He wrote the program’s current theme song and the previous one used when Shannon Sharpe was still sitting opposite Skip Bayless.

This time, he wants to conquer the biggest stage for music and football by signifying his intention to headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show. According to former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, it’s the perfect scenario for him and the National Football League.

The 11-season veteran wideout passionately told Lil Wayne, Bayless, and Michael Irvin on the February 16 episode of Undisputed:

“It would be an injustice if you were not part of whatever they’re doing. I don’t care who it is because you’re not a rapper; you’re a rock star; there’s a big difference. I don’t think people really know that. I mean, you know, you’re not just a rapper with some tracks, right?”

“You are a rock star, you are a Saturday Night Live guy. That’s a different level, it’s a different level. So, it wouldn’t be fitting, oh, my god, it just makes too much sense, it makes all the sense in the world. When you think of when you think of Louisiana, New Orleans, Lil Wayne, that’s what you think of.”

While the big game’s participants remain unknown, Super Bowl 59 will be in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, 2025. Lil Wayne – born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – was born on September 27, 1982, in New Orleans’ Hollygrove neighborhood. He attended Marion Abramson Senior High School until he was 14 to focus on his music career.

Since then, he sold over 120 million records and won five Grammy Awards. In September 2012, he had his 109th entry in the Billboard 100, the most by a male artist since Elvis Presley.

Lil Wayne expressed his willingness to perform at the Super Bowl 59 halftime show

In an episode of Apple Music’s “Young Money Radio” last December 2023, Lil Wayne disclosed his wish to perform in the next Super Bowl halftime show to Tyga. He shared:

“Super Bowl in New Orleans coming up too… I was just letting them know I’m from New Orleans… I was born there, so you know, just letting them know. Not sure that they knew that I am from New Orleans.”

While the campaign to bring him onto the Super Bowl center stage has started, no one knows which teams will play at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. However, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook’s odds from February 11 had the San Francisco 49ers as favorites to win at +600.

The back-to-back defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are second at +850, while the Baltimore Ravens are third at +1000. The Buffalo Bills (+1200) and the Cincinnati Bengals (+1500) complete the top five.

The Detroit Lions (+1700), Miami Dolphins (+2000), Dallas Cowboys (+2000), Philadelphia Eagles (+2200), and Green Bay Packers (+2500) are in the top ten. Conversely, the Carolina Panthers are the least likeliest team to win Super Bowl 59 at +25000.