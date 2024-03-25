Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant bets big, hits on $429,000 parlay in March Madness

Dez Bryant may no longer be playing football, but he still continues earning.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has not played since 2020, despite a brief flirtation with joining the Arizona Cardinals, and has since instead focused on his marketing company Personal Corner. And on Saturday, he revealed via its X account that he was making a parlay on NBA and NCAA March Madness games.

Specifically, he bet on the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, the Illinois and Creighton men's teams, and South Dakota State women's team. All of them won, earning him $429,000:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dez Bryant weighs in on Cowboys' free agency inactivity, suggests signing JK Dobbins

Back where Dez Bryant played, it has been a shockingly silent week or so in Arlington.

The Dallas Cowboys' only major free agency signing so far has been linebacker Eric Kendricks, who has come over after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. Other than that, it has mostly been low-end re-signings and multiple players lost.

Reacting to a post made by CBS NBA analyst Ashley Nicole Moss in the wake of the Baltimore Ravens signing Derrick Henry, whom Jerry Jones had been rumored to be targeting but ultimately failed to lure, the three-time Pro Bowler boldly claimed his former team was "rebuilding":

Expand Tweet

Thirty minutes later, Bryant came up with an idea for a major free agent signing: former Ravens running back JK Dobbins, who is recuperating from an Achilles injury.

Expand Tweet

Such a move might benefit both parties. The Cowboys desperately need a running back after losing Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans. Dobbins, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries since a promising rookie season. He would likely have had to compete for playing time with Henry and Justice Hill upon his return from tearing his Achilles tendon in the first week of the 2023 season.

In Dallas, however, he will immediately get an opportunity to start behind one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. Even with left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz departing in free agency, the team still boasts Pro Bowl guards Tyler Smith and Zack Martin and starting right tackle Terence Steele.