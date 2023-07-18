Former Cowboys WR who earned $57,900,000 wants NFLPA to take stand in running back contracts saga

The value of running backs in the NFL has been glaringly decreasing over the last several years. Much of this is due to the fact that their prime peak of their careers comes early on at a young age and rarely lasts more than a couple of years. This has resulted in most teams making the position much less of a priority, instead opting to rush production through schemes and committees.

The days of the running back being the focal point of many offenses have almost completely gone away at this point. Most teams are much more focused on developing prolific passing games centered around their quarterbacks and wide receivers. This consensus change in philosophy by most NFL offenses is now having a significant impact on the way running backs are getting paid.

The 2023 NFL offseason is an excellent example of teams being uninterested in giving running backs long-term contracts. Several of the top players in this position sought new deals this year and failed to get one. Some of these backs ended up receiving a franchise tag, while others remain free agents as the training camps are nearing opening.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant recently commented on the situation from his personal Twitter account, tagging the NFLPA in the tweet:

"I wonder if the @NFLPA have any thoughts or plans after what happened today...... we ain’t talking about 1 running back getting paid we are talking about a large quantity of great RBs failing to reach a long term deal by the deadline"

Two of the most notable players that Dez Bryant is referring to are Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. Both have been among the most productive backs in recent years. They have each received a franchise tag during the 2023 NFL offseason and failed to come to an agreement on a new contract prior to the deadline. Both have voiced their frustrations and threatened to sit out training camp.

Austin Ekeler is another example. He's been seeking a long-term contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers but has failed to get one. He's been involved in trade rumors because of this. Another superstar back, Dalvin Cook, remains a free agent ater being released by the Minnesota Vikings. Both running backs from Dez Bryant's Cowboys last year are also feeling the effects.

Cowboys running backs left without new contracts in 2023

Tony Pollard

Even the Dallas Cowboys, who have traditionally placed significant value on the running back position under Jerry Jones, followed the trend of not giving them contracts during the 2023 NFL offseason.

They instead placed their franchise tag on new starter Tony Pollard rather than locking him into a long-term deal. They also shockingly released long-time star Ezekiel Elliot, who currently remains a free agent with little buzz about his next destination.

