Former Eagles linebacker predicts Tyreek Hill to break Randy Moss’s monumental record in 2023

Ever since he entered the NFL in 2016, Tyreek Hill has established himself as one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league. He has won a Super Bowl, made the Pro Bowl every season of his career, and broken franchise records in receiving yards and receptions with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

But if Emmuanel Acho is to be believed, "Cheetah" may break a record currently belonging to Hall of Famer Randy Moss in 2023. The former linebacker said Thursday on his FS1 program SPEAK:

Think about what Tyreek Hill gave you last year at the wide receiver position. I believe it was over 1700 yards, many people thought he might break the single-season receiving record. I believe he could do so this season.

Who holds the single-season receiving yards record? And what Randy Moss records could Tyreek Hill break in 2023?

Unfortunately for Emmanuel Acho, the single-season receiving yards record does not belong to Randy Moss. It belongs to fellow Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 in 2012. That is the record Acho thinks Tyreek Hill can break in 2023.

However, Moss does hold a pair records that Hill can break in 2023:

Most touchdown receptions is a season - 23

Most games catching at least two touchdowns in a season - 8 in 2007

"Cheetah" came the closest to breaking the single-season TD catches record in 2020, when he had 15. He has also had 14 (13 regular-season, 1 postseason) games wherein he caught more than one touchdown, most of them coming in 2018.

What does Tyreek Hill think of breaking the single-season receiving yards record?

Despite a personal-best 1,710 receiving yards in 2022, his first season as a Dolphin, Tyreek Hill thinks it is a mere blip compared to a 2,000-yard season, something that has never happened before in league history. Speaking to reporters during the final mandatory minicamp session last week, he said:

"Oh yeah, for sure. I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah."

And he believes he has the right circumstances to do so:

“For me, not getting injured, coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached. And I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me. I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL; I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL and also my position coach is a monster, also.

“So just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record, and I do want to break the record. So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”

