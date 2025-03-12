Former Eagles star urges Steelers to protect Aaron Rodgers like Bears are protecting Caleb Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the hot name in the quarterback market. The franchise has seen Justin Fields move to the New York Jets, while Russell Wilson remains a free agent. The current rumors link Mike Tomlin's team to Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season.

Rodgers, who will be 41 when the season starts, is far from his prime. However, he could still represent an improvement over any of the two quarterbacks the Steelers had in 2024.

Former Eagles defender and NFL analyst Mike Golic believes that Pittsburgh should look at the moves made by the Chicago Bears. The franchise, an old rival of Aaron Rodgers, loaded their offense to help Caleb Williams in year two. Golic called for the Steelers to do the same:

Golic Sr.: "Look what Ben Johnson is doing in Chicago. Completely reworked both guards in the center. We'll see if it pays off, but, I mean understanding to take care of a quarterback. In this case, a former number one pick, I got to improve the line in front of him, and Caleb Williams can move.

"Aaron Rodgers can't. So, while I think Aaron can still have a pretty good year, and has a couple of good receivers to throw to, you've got to improve that offensive line."

Latest on Aaron Rodgers' negotiation with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The two sides are expected to talk when the new league year starts on March 12. Adam Schefter from ESPN reported that there's mutual interest between the two sides.

"As Pittsburgh continues talks with Russell Wilson entering this week's free agency period, Aaron Rodgers also has emerged as a quarterback option for Pittsburgh. Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union between the four-time MVP and longtime coach Mike Tomlin."

The New York Giants are another team interested in signing the veteran quarterback. They could keep him in the city, while Pittsburgh, which made the playoffs last season, offers a more competitive team.

A decision is expected to be reached soon. Russell Wilson is considered an option for both teams based on Rodgers' decision, while the Tennessee Titans reportedly are also exploring the possibility of signing Wilson.

