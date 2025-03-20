Former Falcons WR hints at possibility of Steelers selecting Tyler Shough in 2025 NFL Draft despite team's links with Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers may take a different approach to finding their next starting quarterback than what many people believe. Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas suggested on Thursday that the Steelers might pursue quarterback Tyler Shough in the 2025 draft instead of signing former four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday’s episode of the show Get Up, Douglas shared his thoughts on where the former Louisville Cardinals quarterback may land in the draft next month.

“I don’t believe Tyler Shough will be there late in the first round. I think Pittsburgh at 21 could take Tyler Shough,” Douglas said.

This analysis comes as the Steelers, who made the playoffs last season, are potentially looking at Rodgers as their starter next season. Russell Wilson who was with the team last season hasn’t been offered a new contract, and Rodgers was released by the Jets last month and is seeking a new team.

The Steelers and New York Giants are reportedly the front-runners to sign Rodgers but reports from Sports Illustrated indicate Pittsburgh is happy to wait. That may open the door for them to look toward a youngster in the draft, such as Shough.

The panelists on Thursday's episode of Get Up all had a lot of high praise for the 25-year-old pivot, with host Mike Greenberg saying:

“Write down the name, remember the name, start getting used to hearing the name Tyler Shough who is the quarterback from Louisville, who has as much talent I think as anybody. "He’s got the size, he ran a 4.6 at the 40 (yard dash) ... I think this guy has late first round written all over him."

Shough was 8-4 as a starter for the Cardinals in 2024, though his injury history in college has left some concerned about how he might fare in the NFL.

Tyler Shough earns high praise from NFL Insider

Tyler Shough is unlikely to be one of the top two or three quarterbacks to go off the board in the NFL Draft next month but according to an NFL insider he's grown as much as nearly every prospect at that position.

"One of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft," said NFL insider Jordan Schultz about Shough's progression (via Sports Illustrated). "At 6’5”, 220 lbs, Shough has displayed a strong, accurate arm and surprising mobility (4.62 40-yard dash at the Combine). With the draft just over a month away, his buzz keeps building."

Shough's been praised for his command and accuracy by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and is rated at 6.16 by the website. This number translates to the QB being able to play as a backup at this position with the potential to develop into a starter in the league.

