Former Giants punter Steve Weatherford calls Super Bowl win "most depressing" as he opens about life after success 

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Former Giants punter Steve Weatherford calls Super Bowl win "most depressing" as he opens about life after success 

Former Giants punter Steve Weatherford calls Super Bowl win "most depressing" as he opens about life after success 

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 30, 2024 16:49 GMT
Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI - BGC Office - Arrivals
Former Giants punter Steve Weatherford calls Super Bowl win "most depressing" (Image source: Getty)

Steve Weatherford was a crucial part of the New York Giants' Super Bowl win in 2012, where his play as a punter was paramount in their upset win over the New England Patriots. It was a huge achievement, but the night holds bad memories for the former athlete.

He opened up about his experience on Facebook, writing:

"The night we won the Super Bowl was one of the most depressing nights of my life… Let me explain why. On February 5th, 2012 we played the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI."
also-read-trending Trending

The game was played in Indianapolis, just 47 miles from Weatherford's hometown, where his friends, family and more were at the game or watching from home. Weatherford said he had "the game of his life," that the Giants won 21-17. They celebrated the night away, but something happened after that. Weatherford said a "deep wave of depression" came over him:

"All the early mornings, all the years of hard work, all the sacrifice… and I didn’t feel different. I tried to fill the void inside of me with winning and success, but all it did was leave me feeling empty."

The former punter said that he needed a deeper purpose, which he eventually found:

"Let me be the first to warn you. No amount of success or achievement can fill the God-sized hole in you. It wasn’t until I got my life in order with God at the top that I was able to find a much deeper sense of purpose that energizes me every day."

When did Steve Weatherford retire?

Steve Weatherford did not retire immediately after the personal revelation he experienced after the Super Bowl win. Although he knew he was not long for the NFL, he stayed just a little while longer.

Steve Weatherford played until 2015 (Image credit: Imagn)
Steve Weatherford played until 2015 (Image credit: Imagn)

Weatherford played through 2015 until he retired. He ended his career, ironically, with the New York Jets, on the other side of the town.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी