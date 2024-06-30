Former Giants punter Steve Weatherford calls Super Bowl win "most depressing" as he opens about life after success 

Steve Weatherford was a crucial part of the New York Giants' Super Bowl win in 2012, where his play as a punter was paramount in their upset win over the New England Patriots. It was a huge achievement, but the night holds bad memories for the former athlete.

He opened up about his experience on Facebook, writing:

"The night we won the Super Bowl was one of the most depressing nights of my life… Let me explain why. On February 5th, 2012 we played the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The game was played in Indianapolis, just 47 miles from Weatherford's hometown, where his friends, family and more were at the game or watching from home. Weatherford said he had "the game of his life," that the Giants won 21-17. They celebrated the night away, but something happened after that. Weatherford said a "deep wave of depression" came over him:

"All the early mornings, all the years of hard work, all the sacrifice… and I didn’t feel different. I tried to fill the void inside of me with winning and success, but all it did was leave me feeling empty."

The former punter said that he needed a deeper purpose, which he eventually found:

"Let me be the first to warn you. No amount of success or achievement can fill the God-sized hole in you. It wasn’t until I got my life in order with God at the top that I was able to find a much deeper sense of purpose that energizes me every day."

When did Steve Weatherford retire?

Steve Weatherford did not retire immediately after the personal revelation he experienced after the Super Bowl win. Although he knew he was not long for the NFL, he stayed just a little while longer.

Steve Weatherford played until 2015 (Image credit: Imagn)

Weatherford played through 2015 until he retired. He ended his career, ironically, with the New York Jets, on the other side of the town.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback