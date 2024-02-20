Former Jets executive claims Dallas Cowboys can pay Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and make additional free agency splash

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons have been painted as the catalysts for ruining Jerry Jones' finances with the salary cap this offseason. However, Cowboys fans have at least one analyst who believes the team could still add talent via free agency.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," former New York Jets GM and NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum explained how such a feat could be possible.

"They should make that big splash on their own guys. ... you could lower the cap numbers on those big three: CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott. That gives you the room to go out and add some pieces." [00:09:38]

Tannenbaum's comments add fuel to the fire of those who believe the salary cap is merely a suggestion rather than a hard rule. In other words, some believe the cap can be manipulated to the point that it is effectively invalidated because of financial gymnastics done by teams.

However, others argue that the salary cap works in that it keeps teams from entering an arms race with each other and skyrocketing player values, allowing only the richest teams to win. Even if it isn't perfect, they argue, it puts a lid on the most egregious risks for creating a "Moneyball league."

The salary cap is like a speed limit. While it won't stop every last instance of violators, it will stop most participants from going as hard and fast as they can. Some will slip through the cracks with and without retribution, but having a limit puts a lid on such practices from becoming common practice.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's Cowboys face monumental offseason balancing act

Many viewers agree that 2023 felt like an all-in year for Micah Parsons' team. With the year now over and done with the front office is left to pick up the pieces and build for next season. However, the salary cap looms large in addition to signing their young stars.

Per Spotrac, the Dallas Cowboys are currently $21 million over the salary cap, the equivalent of a mid-level quarterback on a one-year, prove-it deal. First, they face a need to get the number lower via contract edits and then the team can talk about raising salaries and adding talent.

Of course, as Tannenbaum said, there is some potential for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons to get deals that still get the players big money but keep the salary cap number in check.

Will Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones find a way to walk the tightrope with Parsons, Lamb, Prescott, and a tough salary cap this offseason?