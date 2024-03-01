Former Jets executive compares 2024 NFL Draft class to Ben Roethlisberger's legendary 2004 class 

Ben Roethlisberger's time in the NFL is now over, but those who watched him play know what comes with the name. With the 2004 draft long since gone, the class has stood near the top of the pack in the minds of many.

According to former New York Jets executive Mike Tannenbaum, 2024's class may rival it. Speaking on "Get Up," he named the three quarterbacks that led him to the assertion:

"This is what's so fascinating for me right now. It's Caleb Williams number one. It's Drake Maye number two and it's Jayden Daniels number three and boy is it close. This is 2004 all over again where you have Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger and they're all great." [00:04:27]

Despite each quarterback walking away from the gridiron several years ago, all three names still sit with respect in the minds of many long-term fans. On one hand, there was Eli Manning, who won two Super Bowls against Tom Brady. On the other hand, there was the quarterback who ruled the AFC North for the majority of his time in the league, Ben Roethlisberger.

Last but not least, there was Philip Rivers, who stands as arguably the most decorated quarterback in LA Chargers history.

The three quarterbacks earned four total Super Bowl victories and stood as a group of quarterbacks who, aside from Tom Brady, stole much of the spotlight in the NFL.

When did Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, and Philip Rivers retire?

The three quarterbacks walked away from the league between 2019 and 2021. Eli Manning was the first to hang it up in January 2020, ending after a 1-3 run with the New York Giants in his final season, throwing for six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Philip Rivers was next, ending his career after a one-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts in which he went 11-5, throwing for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He retired in January 2021.

Roethlisberger retired one year later after the 2021 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback called it quits after going 9-7 and throwing for 22 touchdowns and ten interceptions. His final game took place in the playoffs as the seventh seed in the AFC in a Wild Card loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.