Former Jets executive predicts Dallas Cowboys will nab potentially biggest free agent of 2024

NFL free agency will commence on March 11, and the Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be among the teams eagerly waiting to make a splash. It's still unclear which players Jerry Jones and the team's think tank are coveting. However, former Miami Dolphins general manager and New York Jets' VP of football operations Mike Tannenbaum may have the answer.

On Monday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, he boldly predicted that the Cowboys will sign veteran running back Derrick Henry when free agency commences. He said:

"Derrick Henry plays for the Cowboys and I think Tony Pollard graduates. It didn't work out great. And again I think he's the ultimate closer."

Explaining why he believes the team would chase the former Tennessee Titans superstar, he said:

"We've talked about Dallas a lot today. They could score points. We know that. But there's a great axiom that applies here, which is you pass the score and run to win. And who's going to want to tackle that player in the fourth quarter when your defenses are already worn down?"

Derrick Henry to the Dallas Cowboys: Will Jerry Jones pull the trigger?

Former Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Dallas Cowboys' rushing unit behind Tony Pollard isn't much to write home about. The team's star running back played all 17 regular season games and rushed for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns. Rico Dowdle ranked second with 361 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Over in Tennessee, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns, while not having the luxury of playing behind an elite O-line. Despite a down year by his standards, only San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey recorded more rushing yards than the Titans legend.

Adding Henry would give the Cowboys' offense a new dimension. A two-pronged rushing unit headed by the former Titan and Pollard would be a nightmarish assignment for defensive coordinators.

Henry has made it clear he wants to compete for rings. In January, he was asked about his free agency plans and he replied:

"I definitely want to be on a roster that can go out there and put ourselves in position and be able to win games, get in the playoffs and contend for a ring."

The Dallas Cowboys are admittedly willing to go all-in to win the Super Bowl in 2025. Adding Henry would indicate that they are serious about that claim.