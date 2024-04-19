Former Jets GM declares Michael Penix Jr. better Cowboys investment than Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is locked down for the 2024 season. However, if the draft goes the way that former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum has insinuated, it could be a very different-looking team by 2025. Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," Tannenbaum claimed that while Michael Penix Jr. is inferior to Prescott, he's a better per-dollar investment over the quarterback.

Mike Tannenbaum: "[00:00:05] I don't think Dak Prescott is 55 million per year better than someone like Michael Penix. Think about CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, all the other things that you can do. ... Do I think Dak's better than Penix? Yes. I just don't think he's $55 million a year better. [00:01:04]"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, there it is. At least one former general manager, had he been given the job of Jerry Jones, would strongly consider pulling the trigger on starting a new era. It is exceptionally rare for teams to cut ties or otherwise move to replace a quarterback who led the league in touchdown passes but it might be the practical move.

Dak Prescott's no-franchise tag clause backs Jerry Jones into corner

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Of course, Dak Prescott has played a role in getting the team to this point. During his last negotiation, he was able to obtain the coveted no-franchise tag clause. As such, the Cowboys cannot force him to remain after his contract concludes.

Unless something changes, Prescott could be a mid-career quality quarterback free agent in March 2025. To some, Kirk Cousins was the last quarterback to fit the mold that Prescott could slide into.

The then-Washington Redskins quarterback worked through multiple franchise tags and eventually peeled himself away from the organization, landing a massive $84 million deal with the Vikings in 2018.

Of course, thanks to Prescott securing the no-franchise tag guarantee in 2020, the quarterback can skip the two years that Kirk Cousins waited and get on the market in short order.

Suppose Jones anticipates this to be the case, he seemingly has little option other than drafting a top quarterback prospect like Michael Penix Jr. If Prescott refuses to play for Jones, there would be nothing that the general manager could do to stop it.

Unless he wants to take his chances in securing another quarterback on the free agent market or jump into a rookie quarterback situation without Prescott to serve as a quality bridge quarterback, next week's NFL Draft will be when he needs to act fast and hard.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.