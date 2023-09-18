Former Jets HC blasts Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett’s “horrendous” game plan after falling to Dak Prescott

Robert Saleh's New York Jets came into their Week 2 matchup on a short week after an emotionally exhausting game to kick off the season. However, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan wasn't granting the head coach or his offensive coordinator any slack on ESPN's Get Up on Monday.

He slammed the game plan put on display in the show amid the team's 30-10 blowout loss. Here's how Ryan put it:

"A horrendous game plan offensively and here's why. You've got to be patient. If you want to beat a team right here like Dallas, you've got to... ground and pound it. Neanderthal wins against a team like this... I'll promise you that with a young quarterback that struggles in picking up his reads and all of that. So don't put it on Zach Wilson."

He continued, believing that Breece Hall should have rushed 20 more times in the game:

"Put it on yourself. Pound the football with Breece Hall. He should have had 24 rushing attempts... Zach Wilson should not be leading your team in rushing."

Tone shifts on Robert Saleh in wake of losing Aaron Rodgers

Robert Saleh at Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets

Heading into the season, not many believed the New York Jets were completely invincible up and down the roster, but Robert Saleh wasn't seen as a weakness for the team by many.

Most worries were directed at the offensive line, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was seen as a positive addition more than a hindrance. Instead, just two games into the season, both coaches are catching heat.

Saleh's first year as a head coach in the NFL was in 2022. Fans and pundits largely gave him a pass as he learned the ins and outs of the job. However, with 2023 being his second year in the job, pundits are beginning to judge and do not like what they see.

Still, the team somehow has avoided the oft-feared 0-2 start, so fans have reason to hope no matter how dark the future gets. Next week, Saleh will test his coaching chops against Bill Belichick and the 0-2 New England Patriots.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.