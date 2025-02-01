The Cowboys are back in the news once more before this year's Super Bowl and it is not because they have broken a long-standing drought and made it all the way to the title game for the first time in this millennium. On the contrary, they have stayed in the news because of some baffling coaching decisions.

Many had asked not to renew incumbent Mike McCarthy because of his previous failures to reach the NFC Championship stage and ending with a losing record this year. Some had asked for new coaches like Ben Johnson to be considered, who eventually ended up joining the Bears. Legends like Deion Sanders were also in contention reportedly but Jerry Jones ended up giving the job to Brian Schottenheimer.

There were no leads suggesting that he was being perused by any other teams. In addition to elevating him from the offensive coordinator position, which means there is a vacancy there, they are not bringing Mike Zimmer back either as the defensive coordinator. It indicates a complete change and former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes that it will be too much for the players to take. He said,

"If I was a player in their locker room, I would be very discouraged right now. I really would just with the way this offseason has gone the way last offseason went the way they handled the situation with Mike McCarthy, hiring Brian Schottenheimer, and now who's going to be the defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator."

Dan Orlovsky predicts potential Cowboys player revolt

Dan Orlovsky said that he expects players to speak out in public because they might feel that they do not have a chance to compete in the league next year. The former Lions quarterback questioned if some of the highest-paid footballers for Dallas would speak out, asking,

"My question, I guess the most important one on my mind is what star asks out. And I know that doesn't happen in Dallas. I know that like what star looks at this situation, which one of their 5, 6, 7, best players looks at this situation and truly feels like we got a real chance? I just think who asks out first is going to be the most interesting part for their offseason."

All eyes will be on Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons as the Cowboys return for practice next season and take stock of the situation.

