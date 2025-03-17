Former Lions QB namedrops the Dan Hurley of NFL with 'brash, in your face' personality

While Dan Orlovsky was largely a backup quarterback during his 12 years in the NFL, he has found plenty of success in his second career as an analyst. The former journeyman weighed in on which NFL coach has a similar personality to UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley.

Ad

Speaking to Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams" show ahead of March Madness, Orlovsky stated:

"There's a little bit of Sirianni there, for sure, just with the kind of the 'brash, in your face at times' personality. Maybe Sean Payton from years ago. Sean's maybe mellowed out just a little bit. I'm trying to think if there's an NFL coach that's a little bit more intense on the sidelines. I got to go by division, that's how my mind goes."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlovsky continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"AFC East, no, no one really stands out. AFC West, no one stands out. Maybe [Jim] Harbaugh. Matt LaFleur if he is facing the Bears because of some of the comments, but I think there's a decent amount of coaches that are pretty good with that."

Check out Dan Orlovsky's comments on which NFL coach compares to Dan Hurley below (starting at the 2:02 mark):

Ad

Ad

Hurley will look to lead the UConn Huskies to their third consecutive national title. The UCLA Bruins, who won seven championships in a row between 1967 and 1973, remain the only team in college basketball history to successfully three-peat.

The West Region's No. 8-seeded Huskies will begin their title defense against the No. 9-seeded Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.

Dan Orlovsky weighs in on Minnesota Vikings' Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers remains available on the free-agent market. The four-time NFL MVP has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

During his recent appearance on "Up & Adams," Dan Orlovsky was asked if he believes Rodgers or J.J. McCarthy gives the Vikings a better chance to win the Super Bowl next season.

He said:

"It's probably Aaron Rodgers, but it's not that black and white, Kay. I don't know what their cap situation is right now, but I know they've spent a lot of money in the last week ... You're not going to get 20 weeks of that Aaron. It is what it is.

Ad

"The age is what it is, so I don't think you're going to get that 20 weeks. Now, do you need it? Probably not. We just don't really know what J.J. is."

Check out Dan Orlovsky's comments on Aaron Rodgers and the Minnesota Vikings below (starting at the 7:55 mark):

Orlovsky questioned what message the franchise would send to McCarthy by signing Rodgers. He noted that, ultimately, the Vikings' decision should come down to how soon they believe their 2024 first-round pick will be ready.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after signing Zach Wilson in free agency