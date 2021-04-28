Former New York Giant Pete Hall arrested for drug possession

Clyde "Peter" Hall, also known as Pete Hall, was drafted in the 12th round by the New York Giants and played one season at the end position. After his one season with the Giants, Hall became a con man. Pete Hall was found guilty of investment fraud in 2010.

Hall stole more than $4 million from investors, took $80,000 from a widow in back rent, and went as far as filing phony bankruptcy claims to gain more money. His income funds caught the attention of law enforcement and led to him getting busted. Pete Hall was riding his luck in conning people out of their money and tried stealing $20 million from undercover agents.

Hall's luck ran out and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Pete Hall isn't the only individual that got busted in his actions. His wife Anne Hall was sentenced to one count of bankruptcy fraud with her husband. Fast forward ten years and things have gotten worse for the former Giants defensive player.

How did Pete Hall get busted with seven-kilos of cocaine?

Pete Hall is still serving the rest of his twenty-year sentence for investment fraud, but he's doing it from home due to COVID-19.

Hall was arrested by undercover law enforcement while taking part in a drug deal. The deal was set up for Saturday when a confidential source for the DEA showed up at his apartment.

Big Blue: @SDNYLIVE says Clyde Hall, a/k/a “Peter,” was arrested on April 24 for intent to distribute over 5 kilos of cocaine: a former NFL player with the NY Giants, sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2010 for various financial fraud crimes. Out under CARES Act pic.twitter.com/WnudfO6Ieq — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 26, 2021

The source met with Pete Hall at his apartment to make the exchange. The deal was for Hall to bring a sample of the drug. After checking the authenticity of the drug, the source would bring the money into Hall's apartment. Once the cocaine was seen by the source, authorities rushed in and arrested Pete Hall again.

After arresting the 82-year-old, officers captured the full seven-kilos of cocaine that Hall had in his possession. The former New York Giants defensive end might face up to ten years in prison for this. With ten years left of his twenty-year sentence, Hall is unlikely to be a free man before 2041.

Ex-New York Giant Clyde Hall busted with 7 kilos of cocaine: feds https://t.co/aBXO1LIH3C — NFL Watchdog 🏈 (@NFL_Watchdog) April 27, 2021

It's unlikely that Pete Hall will see the rest of his prison sentence given his old age. To think that an 82-year-old individual can attempt to sell seven-kilos of cocaine is nothing less than insane.