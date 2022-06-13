"Comical" - Former NFL executive trashes rumors of Browns voiding Deshaun Watson contract

The Cleveland Browns would have been an excellent choice for HBO's Hard Knocks show this season. The show prides itself on getting a behind-the-scenes look at some of the stories that may catch audiences' attention and drive up the ratings.

Cleveland have had more than their fair share of drama, much revolving around star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the 24 (and counting) lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, and his record-breaking $230 million contract.

Although many NFL pundits believe that Cleveland may void Watson's contract, former NFL executive Andrew Brandt is not in that number. Brandt tweeted that he thinks it is "comical" that the Browns would terminate Deshaun Watson's contract.

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt To think Browns are looking at reports and thinking "Omg, we gotta get out of this Watson contract!" is comical.

Reports of his behavior are no different than what's been out there for a year.

In his tweet, Brandt lamented that Cleveland were likely well aware of the reports and behavior of their now-franchised quarterback and were still comfortable offering three first-round picks and a record-breaking contract:

Will the Cleveland Browns need Baker Mayfield in 2022?

The arrival of Deshaun Watson and his $230 million contract spelled the end for Baker Mayfield, who was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield infamously wrote a goodbye/thank you letter to fans of the franchise once the news hit that Watson was signed to the team.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

But with more damning news arriving as the weeks go by on the Deshaun Watson investigation, could it be in the Browns' best interest to retain Mayfield?

Despite not being criminally charged, Deshaun Watson may still face discipline for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. This means that the former Clemson University standout may be suspended for a specific number of games.

On the field, that could be detrimental to a team that had playoff aspirations upon signing the former signal-caller of the Houston Texans. Watson missed all of last season with the Texans, so his last game in action came back in the 2020 season.

Currently, Cleveland also have Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs on the roster at quarterback, along with Mayfield and Watson. Mayfield is undoubtedly an upgrade over Brissett and Dobbs, and it would make the most sense to start if Watson is unavailable to play due to being suspended.

Mayfield won a Wild Card playoff game with Cleveland over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, so his value to the team could be immense in light of the recent situation that has overtaken the team.

Despite verbal jabs being thrown between Mayfield and fans of the franchise, it might be in the team's best interest to hold on to the former Heisman Trophy winner for the duration.

